Two New Marine Insect Species Discovered Along Bay Of Bengal Coast Of West Bengal
They species named Namalycastis Solenotognatha and Nereis Dhritiae are expected to act as bioindicators for environmental research.
Published : December 17, 2025 at 2:07 PM IST
Berhampur: Two new marine insect species have been discovered from the Bay of Bengal coast of West Bengal. The discoveries have been made by the Estuarine Biology Regional Centre of Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) at Gopalpur. These insects of Nereididae class were discovered from Digha and Bankiput coasts of East Medinipur district of West Bengal. They have been named as Namalycastis Solenotognatha and Nereis Dhritiae.
The research paper on their discovery entitled ‘Description of two new species of Nereidids (Annelida: Nereididae) from West Bengal, India, Bay of Bengal’ has been published in the international journal 'Zootaxa'.
The name of the first species Namalycastis Solenotognatha is derived from the Greek words Solenotos (meaning black spot) and Gnatha (tooth) that mean that the teeth of this species have numerous canals extending from the pulp cavity. This species is mainly found in very open, saline and sulphide rich soils that have a high content of organic matter and odorous bottom materials. It is also associated with deciduous forests and hard soils.
The second species Nereis Dhritiae has been named in honour of Dr. Dhritiae Banerjee, the first woman Director of ZSI, Kolkata in recognition of her contributions to taxonomy. It is a species that lives on sandy beaches, burrowing into the water-soaked wood that is submerged during high tide. Nereids are also known to play an important role in coastal ecosystems.
The discovery of this species in coastal areas affected by human activities, highlights the need for more environmental science research and conservation efforts in the coming days. This species may be useful as an environmental bioindicator for conservation purposes. However, further studies and research are needed in this direction.
This research that led to the discovery of two insects was conducted by Jyoshana Pradhan of ZSI, Gopalpur in collaboration with Anil Mohapatra, also of ZSI, Gopalpur and Dr. Tullio F. Villalobos-Guerrero of Department of Marine Ecology, Centro de Investigación Científica y de Educación Superior de Ensenada, Baja, California. The discovery is very important in understanding the biodiversity of polychaetes in the northern Bay of Bengal and its ecological significance.
Anil Mohapatra told ETV Bharat, "Earlier, our centre did research mainly on fish, crabs and shrimps. This is the first research on marine insects. The samples were collected last May by Jyotsna Pradhan from Digha and Bankiput coasts. They were found to be completely new species living in places along the seashore where the water level suddenly rises and falls."
He said that some other samples are also being studied at the Centre for Study of Indian Fauna at Gopalpur. Meanwhile, Jyotsna Pradhan said, " The research on the samples was carried on till September. We can now know whether the environment of a place is polluted or not as Namalycastis Solenotognatha is found where the sulfur content is high."
