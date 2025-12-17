ETV Bharat / state

Two New Marine Insect Species Discovered Along Bay Of Bengal Coast Of West Bengal

Berhampur: Two new marine insect species have been discovered from the Bay of Bengal coast of West Bengal. The discoveries have been made by the Estuarine Biology Regional Centre of Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) at Gopalpur. These insects of Nereididae class were discovered from Digha and Bankiput coasts of East Medinipur district of West Bengal. They have been named as Namalycastis Solenotognatha and Nereis Dhritiae.

The research paper on their discovery entitled ‘Description of two new species of Nereidids (Annelida: Nereididae) from West Bengal, India, Bay of Bengal’ has been published in the international journal 'Zootaxa'.

The name of the first species Namalycastis Solenotognatha is derived from the Greek words Solenotos (meaning black spot) and Gnatha (tooth) that mean that the teeth of this species have numerous canals extending from the pulp cavity. This species is mainly found in very open, saline and sulphide rich soils that have a high content of organic matter and odorous bottom materials. It is also associated with deciduous forests and hard soils.

The second species Nereis Dhritiae has been named in honour of Dr. Dhritiae Banerjee, the first woman Director of ZSI, Kolkata in recognition of her contributions to taxonomy. It is a species that lives on sandy beaches, burrowing into the water-soaked wood that is submerged during high tide. Nereids are also known to play an important role in coastal ecosystems.