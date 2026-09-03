ETV Bharat / state

Two NDMC Employees Killed As Thar Hits Bike In Delhi Cantt; Driver Arrested

New Delhi: A speeding SUV was involved in a fatal road accident in the Delhi Cantonment area, leaving two people on a motorcycle dead. The collision was so severe that both motorcycle riders succumbed to their injuries. The accident triggered panic at the spot.

After the crash, the driver of the SUV (a Thar) allegedly tried to flee the scene, but people present there caught him along with the vehicle and handed him over to the police.

Delhi Cantonment police reached the spot after being alerted about the accident. Police inspected the scene and began collecting evidence related to the crash. The bodies were taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination. Police are working to establish the identities of the deceased to inform their families.

CCTV footage from cameras installed around the area is also a key part of the investigation. Police are trying to determine how the accident occurred, the Thar's speed, and the direction the motorcycle was travelling at the time of the collision.

Delhi Southwest DCP Amit Goyal said police received information about a road accident near the IOC Red Light in Delhi Cantonment around 5 pm on September 2.

When police reached the spot, they found that two people travelling on a motorcycle had been involved in the accident. Both injured men were immediately taken to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead.