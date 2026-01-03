14 Naxalites Killed In Twin Encounters In Chhattisgarh's Bastar Region
Officials said that there had been no report of any security personnel sustaining injuries in the gun battle, and further details are awaited.
Bijapur: At least 14 armed Naxalites were killed in two separate encounters with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region on Saturday, police said. While 12 ultras were gunned down in Sukma, two bodies were recovered from the adjoining Bijapur district early today, they said.
In the Sukma district, the gunfight broke out in a forest area near Pamlur during an anti-Naxalite operation, killing 12 armed cadres so far. “The operation is still underway, and more details will be shared later,” said a police official, adding that the Konta Area Committee Secretary, Mangdu, is among the killed.
The identities of other Naxalites have not yet been established, the officer said. "A large quantity of weapons, including AK-47s, INSAS rifles, and SLR rifles, were recovered from the encounter site," the officer said.
In Bijapur, a similar encounter took place in a forest area of the district between a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and ultras, another official said.
“Based on a tip-off about the presence of Naxals in the forest area of South Bijapur, a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was deployed for the search operation. Soon, the encounter between the DRG and the Naxals began intermittently at 5 AM this morning,” Bastar Division said.
Inspector General (IG) Sundarraj P. confirmed the encounter while addressing the media and stated that 14 bodies of ultras had been recovered so far during the search operation at the encounter sites. “Further operational and other details will be shared once the encounter ends to maintain the secrecy of the operation,” he said.
256 Naxals killed in 2025
According to officials, security forces recovered the bodies of 256 Naxalites from encounter sites in the forests of various districts of the Bastar division from January 2025 to December 2025.
“The police have recovered a total of 665 weapons from the Naxals. This includes 250 automatic weapons such as AK-47s, LMGs, INSAS rifles, and SLRs,” they said. “The remaining weapons include 303 rifles, Bharmaar rifles, BGL launchers, single-shot weapons, and carbines.”
Security forces recovered some of these weapons from encounter sites, some were brought in by rehabilitated Naxals from the forest, and security forces recovered others during search operations from caches of weapons dumped by the Naxals.
