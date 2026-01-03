ETV Bharat / state

14 Naxalites Killed In Twin Encounters In Chhattisgarh's Bastar Region

Bijapur: At least 14 armed Naxalites were killed in two separate encounters with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region on Saturday, police said. While 12 ultras were gunned down in Sukma, two bodies were recovered from the adjoining Bijapur district early today, they said.

In the Sukma district, the gunfight broke out in a forest area near Pamlur during an anti-Naxalite operation, killing 12 armed cadres so far. “The operation is still underway, and more details will be shared later,” said a police official, adding that the Konta Area Committee Secretary, Mangdu, is among the killed.

The identities of other Naxalites have not yet been established, the officer said. "A large quantity of weapons, including AK-47s, INSAS rifles, and SLR rifles, were recovered from the encounter site," the officer said.

In Bijapur, a similar encounter took place in a forest area of the district between a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and ultras, another official said.

“Based on a tip-off about the presence of Naxals in the forest area of South Bijapur, a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was deployed for the search operation. Soon, the encounter between the DRG and the Naxals began intermittently at 5 AM this morning,” Bastar Division said.