ETV Bharat / state

Two Nabbed In Uttarakhand MBBS Quota Scam

Dehradun: Two persons have been arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating a case pertaining to admissions in MBBS and BDS courses on the basis of fake documents obtained in the name of dependents of freedom fighters. The two accused were summoned to Raipur Police Station in Dehradun for questioning where they were arrested later.

Those arrested are Rupesh Pandit and Arvind Kumar. The SIT revealed that a deal was struck for Rs 45 lakh to create the fake certificates for which three individuals had paid Rs 20 lakh as an advance. The Police are investigating the involvement of 12 suspects in the case.

Arvind is learnt to have disclosed that he had paid Rs 20 lakh to obtain a forged certificate for his daughter's admission. A case has been registered against his daughter at the Raipur Police Station.

The Uttarakhand MBBS Freedom Fighter Quota Scam is a major admission fraud that came to light this month where candidates allegedly used fraudulent documents to secure medical seats reserved for the dependents of freedom fighters.