Two Nabbed In Uttarakhand MBBS Quota Scam
The scam is a major admission fraud where candidates allegedly used fraudulent documents to secure medical seats reserved for the dependents of freedom fighters
Published : September 22, 2026 at 6:32 PM IST
Dehradun: Two persons have been arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating a case pertaining to admissions in MBBS and BDS courses on the basis of fake documents obtained in the name of dependents of freedom fighters. The two accused were summoned to Raipur Police Station in Dehradun for questioning where they were arrested later.
Those arrested are Rupesh Pandit and Arvind Kumar. The SIT revealed that a deal was struck for Rs 45 lakh to create the fake certificates for which three individuals had paid Rs 20 lakh as an advance. The Police are investigating the involvement of 12 suspects in the case.
Arvind is learnt to have disclosed that he had paid Rs 20 lakh to obtain a forged certificate for his daughter's admission. A case has been registered against his daughter at the Raipur Police Station.
The Uttarakhand MBBS Freedom Fighter Quota Scam is a major admission fraud that came to light this month where candidates allegedly used fraudulent documents to secure medical seats reserved for the dependents of freedom fighters.
Investigations have reportedly revealed that at least four students from entirely unrelated families submitted fake Freedom Fighter Dependent (FFD) certificates. Shockingly, all four certificates featured the exact same AI-generated photograph of a late freedom fighter named Dharamveer from Dehradun.
The Uttarakhand Medical Education Department has cancelled the MBBS admissions of four female students and Dehradun Police have registered criminal cases against the students and their accomplices.
What began with four fake FFD certificates has expanded into a full-scale probe into more than 350 MBBS admissions. Authorities are scrutinising suspicious state domicile and other category certificates. Many flagged students allegedly completed their schooling outside Uttarakhand in states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal but illegally claimed local state-quota seats.
Given the seriousness of the matter, a SIT under Superintendent of Police (Rural) Jaya Baluni is carrying out a thorough investigation into the matter. Action has been initiated to revoke suspicious certificates and register cases against those involved.
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