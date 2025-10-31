ETV Bharat / state

Two Mothers, Newborns Share One Hospital Bed In Raipur; Chhattisgarh HC Seeks Govt Response

Taking suo moto cognisance of the matter, the High Court termed the condition of the state’s largest hospital extremely tragic and asked the state government to file a response by November 6. The court also expressed its displeasure over the negligence in the management of the gynaecology ward of the hospital.

Bilaspur: The Chhattisgarh High Court on Thursday sought a response from the state government on the plight of Mekahara Hospital in the state capital, Raipur, after a photo of two recently delivered women with their newborns placed on a single bed went viral.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, and a photo of the ladies struggling in one hospital bed went viral. The gynaecology ward of Mekahara Hospital has a capacity of 150 beds. Since the ward was at its maximum capacity, two pregnant women were placed on one bed. The patients' families expressed their displeasure over this incident, but the situation remained unchanged. Due to the shortage of beds, the family members later calmed down.

The state chief of Congress, Deepak Baij, also criticised the government on the incident and demanded action. The plight of the Mekahara Hospital has raised heated discussions earlier. During the monsoon session of the Chhattisgarh Assembly in July this year, the opposition cornered the government over the use of expired equipment at the hospital. The state health minister, Shyam Bihari Jaiswal, had in response stated that blaming the current government for the state of the health system is unfair, as the Congress government was in power for five years before.