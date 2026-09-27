ETV Bharat / state

Two More Held By CBI For Rs 11.42 Crore 'Digital Arrest' Case In Gujarat

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two more persons in a Rs 11.42 crore "digital arrest" case in Gujarat after conducting coordinated searches at 22 locations across 10 states as part of its nationwide crackdown on cybercrime under Operation Chakra-VI, officials said Sunday.

Himanshu Prasad and Unis Biswas allegedly "used the bank account of M/s Hexaquest Global Pvt Ltd to receive Rs 2.5 crore out of the Rs 11.42 crore defrauded from the victim, and actively participated in transferring the funds onward to multiple accounts of their accomplices with the intent of obscuring the money trail", a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

A digital arrest is a cybercrime scam where fraudsters pose as police or government officials on video calls to trick victims into believing they face immediate arrest.

The agency said both accused were allegedly involved in using bank accounts and installing APK files to siphon off proceeds generated through digital arrest frauds and other cybercrimes.

"Several incriminating chats, messages and documents have also been recovered from the digital devices seized from their possession. Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the remaining members of the network," it said.

The CBI action targeted syndicates involved in "digital arrest" crimes, in which victims are allegedly detained online by criminals impersonating law enforcement and government officials and coerced into transferring money.