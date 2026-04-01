ETV Bharat / state

Two More Crude Oil Tankers Dock At New Mangalore Port For Unloading

Mangaluru: Two more large crude oil tankers have docked at the New Mangalore Port, adding to the recent supply of crude oil for the Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited here.

According to the port authorities, the vessel 'Sunrise Way' arrived on Monday carrying 88,152 metric tonnes of crude oil sourced from Mandji in Africa and is currently engaged in unloading operations at MRPL’s single buoy mooring.