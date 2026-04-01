Two More Crude Oil Tankers Dock At New Mangalore Port For Unloading
According to the port authorities, the vessel 'Sunrise Way' arrived from Mandji in Africa and tanker, 'Nagarjuna', which sailed from the Primorsk port in Russia
By PTI
Published : April 1, 2026 at 8:50 PM IST
Mangaluru: Two more large crude oil tankers have docked at the New Mangalore Port, adding to the recent supply of crude oil for the Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited here.
According to the port authorities, the vessel 'Sunrise Way' arrived on Monday carrying 88,152 metric tonnes of crude oil sourced from Mandji in Africa and is currently engaged in unloading operations at MRPL’s single buoy mooring.
Another tanker, 'Nagarjuna', which sailed from the Primorsk port in Russia with 97,354 metric tonnes of crude oil, has also reached the single point mooring, officials said. Unloading operations for this cargo are scheduled to begin on April 1, they said.
Meanwhile, one more tanker named 'Deshbhakt' is scheduled to arrive on April 3 from Rajasthan carrying 63,171 metric tonnes of crude oil, which will also be supplied to MRPL, port authorities added.
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