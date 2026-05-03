ETV Bharat / state

Two More Bodies Recovered From Jabalpur Accident Site, Search Operation Continues

Jabalpur: Two more bodies were recovered on Sunday from the site of the Bargi Dam cruise boat accident, taking the toll up to 13. Meanwhile, relief and rescue operations are still ongoing following the tragic accident that took place on April 30. Three days after the accident, rescue teams continue to search for those who drowned.

On Sunday morning, a joint team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was continuing with the search operation when the bodies of nine-year-old Mayuran and his uncle, 38-year-old R. Kamaraj was found in the water. Both bodies were taken out and sent for post-mortem. Officials said their families have been informed. This follows the recovery of two bodies on Saturday that included four-year-old Viraj Soni and Sri Tamil, who was the son of R. Kamaraj. Sri Tamil, Mayuran and R. Kamaraj were members of the same family from Trichy in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, two bodies of women were sent from Dumna Airport to Trichy by air. These bodies were of the mothers of Sri Tamil and Mayuran. On the evening of April 30, a cruise boat lost balance and sank at Jabalpur's Bargi Dam following a storm. The rescue operations have been on since then with the help of divers. Varying figures have been coming with regard to the number of tourists and crew members aboard the cruise.