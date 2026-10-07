Two More Arrested In Ernakulam Spa Gang-Rape Case; Keralam Police Probe Inter-State Sex Racket
The survivor, a young woman, lost her teaching job, was looking for employment when she came across an OLX advertisement for a spa manager vacancy.
Published : October 7, 2026 at 2:13 PM IST
Ernakulam: Keralam Police on Wednesday arrested two more absconding accused in the Kalamassery gang-rape case, where a young woman was allegedly assaulted after being lured with a job offer at a spa.
The arrested were identified as the second accused, Sharanya alias Ammu (23), and the third accused, Sanju. They were taken into custody from Wayanad by the investigation team.
Two other accused had been arrested earlier - the first accused, Sreeraj (30) from Irikkav, Karthikappally in Alappuzha, and the fourth accused, Jith Martin (27) from Thevakkal in Thrikkakara North in Ernakulam.
The complaint
According to police, the survivor, a young woman who had recently lost her job as a teacher, was looking for employment when she came across an advertisement on OLX for a spa manager vacancy.
Police said the accused gained her trust by promising employment across spas and called her for an interview at a private lodge in Edappally on October 2. She was later called to the same lodge in the evening on the pretext of a staff party, where she was allegedly drugged and assaulted.
A complaint was filed by the survivor's friends, following which a team led by Kalamassery Circle Inspector Abhilash A L tracked and arrested the first two accused within hours. The operation was carried out by Sub Inspectors Ram Lal and Binu V S along with Senior CPOs Libin Kumar, Sijil Suresh and Aneesh.
The survivor is currently undergoing treatment at Kalamassery Medical College Hospital.
Her husband told the media that she is in severe trauma.
Probe Into Spa Racket
Keralam Police said the accused are allegedly part of a group operating multiple massage spas in Ernakulam. Thrikkakara Assistant Commissioner Bijoy Chandran C K said more persons are suspected to be involved and further arrests are likely.
Kochi City Police Commissioner Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar said the accused own around four spas and were already under police surveillance. As part of the crackdown, police have shut down Delight Ayurvedic Spa in Koonamthai, Edappally.
Investigators said they are examining whether larger syndicates running illicit activities under the guise of spas are active in the region. The case has also prompted renewed scrutiny of job advertisements for spa-related roles posted on online classifieds.
Further investigation is ongoing.
Also read
India's First Cooperative Airline Co-Keralam Gets Nod To Collect Shares
Woman Gang-Raped After Abduction From Keralam's Thrissur Lodge; Lover's Wife Among Five Arrested