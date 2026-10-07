ETV Bharat / state

Two More Arrested In Ernakulam Spa Gang-Rape Case; Keralam Police Probe Inter-State Sex Racket

Ernakulam: Keralam Police on Wednesday arrested two more absconding accused in the Kalamassery gang-rape case, where a young woman was allegedly assaulted after being lured with a job offer at a spa.

The arrested were identified as the second accused, Sharanya alias Ammu (23), and the third accused, Sanju. They were taken into custody from Wayanad by the investigation team.

Two other accused had been arrested earlier - the first accused, Sreeraj (30) from Irikkav, Karthikappally in Alappuzha, and the fourth accused, Jith Martin (27) from Thevakkal in Thrikkakara North in Ernakulam.

The complaint

According to police, the survivor, a young woman who had recently lost her job as a teacher, was looking for employment when she came across an advertisement on OLX for a spa manager vacancy.

Police said the accused gained her trust by promising employment across spas and called her for an interview at a private lodge in Edappally on October 2. She was later called to the same lodge in the evening on the pretext of a staff party, where she was allegedly drugged and assaulted.

A complaint was filed by the survivor's friends, following which a team led by Kalamassery Circle Inspector Abhilash A L tracked and arrested the first two accused within hours. The operation was carried out by Sub Inspectors Ram Lal and Binu V S along with Senior CPOs Libin Kumar, Sijil Suresh and Aneesh.