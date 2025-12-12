ETV Bharat / state

Two More Arrested In Arunachal Pradesh On Charges Of Spying

Itanagar: Two more persons were arrested in Arunachal Pradesh on espionage charges, police said on Friday.

With these arrests, a total of four persons have been arrested in the state, which has a border with China, for sharing sensitive security-related information with Pakistani handlers, they said.

The latest arrests were made from Aalo in West Siang district and Miao in Changlang district, they added. West Siang's SP Kardak Riba said his office received inputs from the Itanagar Police on December 11, informing that a person linked to the ongoing espionage probe was in Aalo.

"Acting on the information, a team was immediately activated. With the assistance of local mosque leaders, the suspect was traced and apprehended," he said.

The arrested individual was identified as Hilal Ahmed (26), also a resident of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir. He was subsequently sent to Itanagar for questioning, the SP said.

Hilal was allegedly sending sensitive information to his handlers, he said. Riba said a detailed investigation was being carried out by the Itanagar Police to ascertain his exact role and linkages.