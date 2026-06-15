ETV Bharat / state

Two More Arrested By MP ATS In Radicalisation Module Case

The accused were in touch with the banned organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) and other suspected terrorist groups ( ETV Bharat )

Bhopal: The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Madhya Pradesh police has arrested two more persons from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan in connection with its probe into a suspected inter-state radicalisation module.

ATS said Shakir Mev was arrested from Alwar district of Rajasthan, while Naeem Abdullah Qureshi was taken into custody from Saharanpur in UP. According to ATS, the accused were in touch with the banned organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) and other suspected terrorist organisations.

On the basis of intelligence inputs received by MP ATS, Shakir Mev was detained in the Tappukara police station area of Alwar. Investigating agencies claim that the accused played a key role in the network's operations and was considered its second-in-command. At the same time, Naeem Abdullah Qureshi, who was arrested from UP, allegedly recruited Mohammad Faraz, who was arrested from Bhopal earlier.

ATS said the latest arrests have been made based on information obtained during the interrogation of Faraz, who was recently arrested in the Kazi Camp area of ​​old Bhopal. The investigation has revealed that there was constant contact between Shakir Mev and Faraz. According to ATS sources, Faraz was trying to get in touch with some youths for martial arts training.