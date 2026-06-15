Two More Arrested By MP ATS In Radicalisation Module Case
Suspects were arrested from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, taking the total number of persons held in the case to three
Published : June 15, 2026 at 10:05 AM IST
Bhopal: The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Madhya Pradesh police has arrested two more persons from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan in connection with its probe into a suspected inter-state radicalisation module.
ATS said Shakir Mev was arrested from Alwar district of Rajasthan, while Naeem Abdullah Qureshi was taken into custody from Saharanpur in UP. According to ATS, the accused were in touch with the banned organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) and other suspected terrorist organisations.
On the basis of intelligence inputs received by MP ATS, Shakir Mev was detained in the Tappukara police station area of Alwar. Investigating agencies claim that the accused played a key role in the network's operations and was considered its second-in-command. At the same time, Naeem Abdullah Qureshi, who was arrested from UP, allegedly recruited Mohammad Faraz, who was arrested from Bhopal earlier.
ATS said the latest arrests have been made based on information obtained during the interrogation of Faraz, who was recently arrested in the Kazi Camp area of old Bhopal. The investigation has revealed that there was constant contact between Shakir Mev and Faraz. According to ATS sources, Faraz was trying to get in touch with some youths for martial arts training.
The investigative agencies also suspect that he was planning to go abroad after the training. The accused were in touch with persons associated with some organisations that have international links, including PFI, and further probe is underway.
After the arrest, the ATS team took the accused Shakir Mev and Naeem Qureshi to Bhopal, where both were produced in the special court. The ATS sought their custody for detailed questioning to gather more information about the module and its activities.
Considering the seriousness of the case, the special court has sent the accused to ATS custody till June 20. Investigators believe that important information regarding other people associated with the network may be revealed during the interrogation of the two suspects. “This terrorist network was planning anti-national activities and possible terror attacks. All aspects, including the call details and funding of all the accused, are being investigated," an ATS official said.
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