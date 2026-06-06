ETV Bharat / state

Two Months After Lover Was Killed By Family, Belagavi Youth Dies By Suicide

Belagavi: The lover of a girl who was allegedly killed by her family in a case of honour killing in Karnataka's Belagavi two months ago has died by suicide in Nadigudaketar village under Hukkeri taluk, police said on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Krishna Sahadeva Patil (30).

Police said Krishna was in love with Satyavva Helavi of the same village. However, Satyavva's family strongly opposed their relationship and forcibly married her to a young man from Raibag four years ago.

Even after getting married, Satyavva had longed for Krishna and deserted her husband to be with her lover. On April 5, she went to Krishna, and the duo started living in a rented house in Savadatti, police said.

Meanwhile, seperate missing cases were registered in Yamakanamaradi and Rayabagh police stations against her. Satyavva's family, who received a tip-off about the two, tracked them down and brought them back on April 10.

Police said Satyavva was put under intense pressure to leave Krishna. But she refused to live with her husband. Angered by this, the family took her to a relative's house in Araga village in Meeraj district of Maharashtra.