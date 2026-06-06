Two Months After Lover Was Killed By Family, Belagavi Youth Dies By Suicide
Krishna Sahadeva Patil (30) was in love with Satyavva Helavi. She deserted her husband to unite with Krishna, but her family members refused to agree.
Published : June 6, 2026 at 7:42 PM IST
Belagavi: The lover of a girl who was allegedly killed by her family in a case of honour killing in Karnataka's Belagavi two months ago has died by suicide in Nadigudaketar village under Hukkeri taluk, police said on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Krishna Sahadeva Patil (30).
Police said Krishna was in love with Satyavva Helavi of the same village. However, Satyavva's family strongly opposed their relationship and forcibly married her to a young man from Raibag four years ago.
Even after getting married, Satyavva had longed for Krishna and deserted her husband to be with her lover. On April 5, she went to Krishna, and the duo started living in a rented house in Savadatti, police said.
Meanwhile, seperate missing cases were registered in Yamakanamaradi and Rayabagh police stations against her. Satyavva's family, who received a tip-off about the two, tracked them down and brought them back on April 10.
Police said Satyavva was put under intense pressure to leave Krishna. But she refused to live with her husband. Angered by this, the family took her to a relative's house in Araga village in Meeraj district of Maharashtra.
When she again refused to agree on April 13, Satyavva was murdered by her uncle and brother in front of her mother, fearing for honour. Later, they fabricated a narrative that she had died of a heart attack at a felicitation function in the village, burnt her body and destroyed the evidence, police said.
Suspicious about the turn of events, Krishna filed a complaint at the Yamakanamardi police station, followed by an investigation which revealed the matter as a case of honour killing.
Police said three accused, including Satyavva's uncle and brother, were arrested and sent to jail. Since the murder took place in Maharashtra, the case was handed over to the Maharashtra police for further investigation.
Deeply distressed by the gruesome murder of his lover, Krishna ended his life on June 4, on the day of Satyavva's birthday, in memory of her. The Yamakanamaradi police visited the spot, conducted an investigation and registered a case.
Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
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