Two-Month-Old Baby Gets New Lease Of Life With Rare Surgery For Congenital Heart Defect At Hyderabad Hospital
The baby from Khammam district was diagnosed with an anomalous position of the right coronary artery that required a complex surgery.
Published : April 4, 2026 at 4:28 PM IST
Hyderabad: Doctors at KIMS Cuddles, Kondapur, successfully performed a complex life-saving surgery on a two-month-old infant diagnosed with a rare congenital heart defect, giving the child a new lease of life.
Sharing details, Dr. Aparna C., Clinical Director, Head of Neonatology and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), and Senior Consultant Neonatologist and Pediatrician, said that the infant, hailing from Khammam district, was brought to the hospital with symptoms of breathing difficulty and signs of heart failure.
Investigations revealed a defect in the heart. An echocardiogram performed by Pediatric Cardiologist Dr. Sudeep Varma identified a rare condition known as ARCAPA (Anomalous Right Coronary Artery from the Pulmonary Artery). In this condition, the right coronary artery, which normally arises from the aorta and supplies oxygen-rich blood to the heart, originates abnormally from the pulmonary artery. The diagnosis was further confirmed through an aortogram.
The medical team proceeded with an open-heart surgery. During the procedure, the right coronary artery was carefully detached from the pulmonary artery and reimplanted into the aorta using a specialized “hood” technique. This restored the normal flow of oxygenated blood to the heart.
Post-surgery, the infant received anticoagulant therapy to prevent blood clot formation. The baby was closely monitored in the NICU and was provided ventilator support, inotropes, and, when required, peritoneal dialysis as part of the critical care management.
Dr. Aparna noted that performing heart surgery on such young infants is highly challenging due to the small size of blood vessels, limited physiological reserves, and the complexity of maintaining blood circulation and body temperature during the procedure. Despite these challenges, the surgery was successful, and the infant has now recovered well and has been discharged from the NICU.
The surgical team included Senior Pediatric Cardiac Surgeon Dr. Anil, Cardiac Anesthesiologist Dr. Nagarajan, and the neonatology team led by Dr. Aparna C., along with Dr. Vishwanath, Dr. Amit, Dr. Ishita, and Dr. Rajashekhar, all of whom played crucial roles in the treatment.
ARCAPA is an extremely rare congenital heart anomaly, seen in approximately 0.25% of cases. In severe instances, it can lead to sudden infant death if not treated promptly.
This case highlights the importance of early diagnosis and timely intervention in congenital heart diseases. Dr. Aparna emphasized that with the availability of advanced neonatal cardiac care facilities, even critically ill infants can be successfully treated and saved.