ETV Bharat / state

Two-Month-Old Baby Gets New Lease Of Life With Rare Surgery For Congenital Heart Defect At Hyderabad Hospital

Doctors and paramedics pose with an infant successfully treated for a rare congenital heart defect at KIMS Cuddles, Kondapur ( Special Arrangement )

Hyderabad: Doctors at KIMS Cuddles, Kondapur, successfully performed a complex life-saving surgery on a two-month-old infant diagnosed with a rare congenital heart defect, giving the child a new lease of life.

Sharing details, Dr. Aparna C., Clinical Director, Head of Neonatology and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), and Senior Consultant Neonatologist and Pediatrician, said that the infant, hailing from Khammam district, was brought to the hospital with symptoms of breathing difficulty and signs of heart failure.

Investigations revealed a defect in the heart. An echocardiogram performed by Pediatric Cardiologist Dr. Sudeep Varma identified a rare condition known as ARCAPA (Anomalous Right Coronary Artery from the Pulmonary Artery). In this condition, the right coronary artery, which normally arises from the aorta and supplies oxygen-rich blood to the heart, originates abnormally from the pulmonary artery. The diagnosis was further confirmed through an aortogram.

The medical team proceeded with an open-heart surgery. During the procedure, the right coronary artery was carefully detached from the pulmonary artery and reimplanted into the aorta using a specialized “hood” technique. This restored the normal flow of oxygenated blood to the heart.

Post-surgery, the infant received anticoagulant therapy to prevent blood clot formation. The baby was closely monitored in the NICU and was provided ventilator support, inotropes, and, when required, peritoneal dialysis as part of the critical care management.