ETV Bharat / state

Two Minor Sisters Gang-Raped In Jharkhand's Khunti, Three Accused Arrested

Ranchi/Khunti: Two minor sisters were allegedly gang-raped in Jharkhand's Khunti district after four accused lured them and another minor girl on the pretext of taking them out and dropping them home.

The accused allegedly took the girls to isolated locations in the Maranghada area, where the two sisters were sexually assaulted. The third minor girl managed to escape from the accused.

Police have arrested three men in connection with the case, while another accused remains absconding. All three arrested accused are adults and are being questioned.

According to the FIR, the girls became acquainted with one of the accused about a week before the incident. On Monday, the accused youth took three minor girls on a scooter and a motorcycle to the Maranghada area on the pretext of dropping them home and taking them out.

Two of the girls are sisters and residents of the Murhu police station area, while the third minor girl belongs to the Sayko area.

According to the complaint, the youth called his associates while on the way. The accused then allegedly took the three girls to separate isolated locations, where the two sisters were gang-raped.