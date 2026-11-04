Two Minor Sisters Gang-Raped In Jharkhand's Khunti, Three Accused Arrested
Police have arrested three accused and are conducting raids to trace the fourth suspect in the Khunti case.
Published : November 4, 2026 at 12:53 PM IST
Ranchi/Khunti: Two minor sisters were allegedly gang-raped in Jharkhand's Khunti district after four accused lured them and another minor girl on the pretext of taking them out and dropping them home.
The accused allegedly took the girls to isolated locations in the Maranghada area, where the two sisters were sexually assaulted. The third minor girl managed to escape from the accused.
Police have arrested three men in connection with the case, while another accused remains absconding. All three arrested accused are adults and are being questioned.
According to the FIR, the girls became acquainted with one of the accused about a week before the incident. On Monday, the accused youth took three minor girls on a scooter and a motorcycle to the Maranghada area on the pretext of dropping them home and taking them out.
Two of the girls are sisters and residents of the Murhu police station area, while the third minor girl belongs to the Sayko area.
According to the complaint, the youth called his associates while on the way. The accused then allegedly took the three girls to separate isolated locations, where the two sisters were gang-raped.
The third girl reportedly started crying and raised an alarm, following which the accused left her and fled.
After the incident, the girls informed their families, who took them to the police station and lodged a complaint. Police registered an FIR against four accused at the Women's Police Station under the POCSO Act and other serious sections.
Police identified the arrested accused as Gopal Munda alias Rahul Munda (19), Manish Lohra, a resident of Khunti, and Mansa Tuti. The fourth accused, Prabhu Sahay (26), is absconding, and police are conducting raids to arrest him.
Nisha Kumari, in-charge of the Women's Police Station-cum-Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU), confirmed the arrests.
Khunti DSP Mangal Singh Jamuda also said police had arrested three accused and were working to trace the fourth. He added that the girls' medical examination and other necessary legal procedures were being completed.
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