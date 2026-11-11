ETV Bharat / state

Two Minor Girls Drown In Unlined Pond In Gurugram, Two Others Rescued

Gurugram: Two minor girls drowned after entering an unlined water pond in Sector 71 here, while two others were rescued, police said on Wednesday. An FIR has been registered at the Badshahpur police station in connection with the incident, they said.

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon, between 12.30 pm and 1 pm, when the four girls went to bathe in a pond in Fazilpur, Sector 71, police said. The deceased were identified as Sajan Kumari (13) and Nayna (12). They had gone to the pond with two other friends, Radha and Nandini.

In a complaint to the police, the father of one of the deceased girls, Ram Vinay Mahto, alleged that there was no proper boundary wall around the pond, which belongs to a builder company, and that only corrugated iron sheets had been installed, with gaps left between them. He sought legal action against those responsible for the alleged negligence.

A police team reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and gathered details about the sequence of events. A security guard, Veer Singh, told the police that the two girls had been pulled out of the water and taken to a hospital in Sector 10, where doctors declared them dead, police said.

Based on the father’s complaint, a case has been registered at the Badshahpur police station under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), they added.