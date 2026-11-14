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Two Minor Boys Detained Over Alleged Sexual Assault Of 8-Year-Old In Odisha

Odisha Police detained two minor boys in Kendrapara for allegedly sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl; both were sent to an observation home, reports Radhakanta Mohanty

Two Minor Boys Detained Over Alleged Sexual Assault Of 8-Year-Old In Odisha
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 14, 2026 at 3:57 PM IST

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Kendrapara: Odisha Police have detained two minor boys on Saturday for allegedly sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl in Kendrapara district, officials said.

According to police, the incident took place on Tuesday afternoon when the victim was alone at home in a village which falls within Pattamundai Rural Police Station limits. The two boys, allegedly lured her to a nearby abandoned machine shed and sexually assaulted her.

“When the mother realised her daughter wasn’t around the house, she got worried and started looking for her across the village. She eventually found the girl inside the shed with the two boys,” police said, citing the mother's complaint.

According to the mother, the girl recounted the incident to her, but the family was initially hesitant to come forward due to fears of social stigma and family concerns. However, she gathered courage and approached the Pattamundai Rural Police Station on Thursday (November 12) and lodged a formal complaint.

The Pattamundai Rural Police has registered a case (541/2026) under Section 70(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 4(2) and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and started an investigation.

“We have recorded the child’s statement and conducted necessary medical examinations. During questioning at the station, both minor boys confessed to their involvement,” said Pradeep Kumar Kanungo, inspector-in-charge of the Station.

“Following the completion of all legal formalities, the two minors were produced before the court, and as per the court's directive, both have been sent to a juvenile observation home,” he said.

Meanwhile, the incident has sparked widespread concern among locals, parents and community members regarding the safety of young children and rising juvenile crime in rural areas. Police said a thorough investigation is underway.

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SEXUAL ASSAULT OF 8 YEAR OLD
MINOR BOYS DETAINED SEXUAL ASSAULT
SEXUAL ASSAULT OF 8 YO IN ODISHA

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