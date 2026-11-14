ETV Bharat / state

Two Minor Boys Detained Over Alleged Sexual Assault Of 8-Year-Old In Odisha

Kendrapara: Odisha Police have detained two minor boys on Saturday for allegedly sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl in Kendrapara district, officials said.

According to police, the incident took place on Tuesday afternoon when the victim was alone at home in a village which falls within Pattamundai Rural Police Station limits. The two boys, allegedly lured her to a nearby abandoned machine shed and sexually assaulted her.

“When the mother realised her daughter wasn’t around the house, she got worried and started looking for her across the village. She eventually found the girl inside the shed with the two boys,” police said, citing the mother's complaint.

According to the mother, the girl recounted the incident to her, but the family was initially hesitant to come forward due to fears of social stigma and family concerns. However, she gathered courage and approached the Pattamundai Rural Police Station on Thursday (November 12) and lodged a formal complaint.

The Pattamundai Rural Police has registered a case (541/2026) under Section 70(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 4(2) and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and started an investigation.