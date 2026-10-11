ETV Bharat / state

Two Men Killed After Being Hit By Vande Bharat Express In Jamnagar

Teams of RPF and local police inspecting the accident site ( ETV Bharat )

Jamnagar: Two persons died after being hit by the Vande Bharat Express while crossing the railway tracks near Digjam Circle in Gujarat's Jamnagar district, an official said on Sunday. An investigation has been launched by the police.

Police said a Vande Bharat train, operated by the Western Railway and plying from Okha to Sabarmati, was passing through Jamnagar on schedule when two persons suddenly appeared on the tracks near Digjam Circle, close to the 'Andhashram' (a shelter for the visually impaired). Due to the train's high speed, the two were struck before the loco pilot could comprehend the situation or apply brakes. Both individuals died on the spot.

The victims have been identified as 54-year-old Ramesh Chauhan and 34-year-old Sonu Kumar, police said. Following the accident, the loco pilot immediately brought the train to a halt, and teams from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the City C Division police station arrived at the scene and initiated necessary proceedings.