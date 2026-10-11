Two Men Killed After Being Hit By Vande Bharat Express In Jamnagar
Jamnagar Police said train operations were disrupted for some time due to the accident.
Published : October 11, 2026 at 1:11 PM IST
Jamnagar: Two persons died after being hit by the Vande Bharat Express while crossing the railway tracks near Digjam Circle in Gujarat's Jamnagar district, an official said on Sunday. An investigation has been launched by the police.
Police said a Vande Bharat train, operated by the Western Railway and plying from Okha to Sabarmati, was passing through Jamnagar on schedule when two persons suddenly appeared on the tracks near Digjam Circle, close to the 'Andhashram' (a shelter for the visually impaired). Due to the train's high speed, the two were struck before the loco pilot could comprehend the situation or apply brakes. Both individuals died on the spot.
The victims have been identified as 54-year-old Ramesh Chauhan and 34-year-old Sonu Kumar, police said.
Following the accident, the loco pilot immediately brought the train to a halt, and teams from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the City C Division police station arrived at the scene and initiated necessary proceedings.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, deputy superintendent of police, Jayvirsinh Zala said that the police have taken possession of the bodies, completed the required legal formalities, and sent it to G G Government Hospital in Jamnagar for post-mortem examinations.
"The police are conducting a detailed investigation to determine why the two individuals were crossing the tracks or what reason brought them there", he said adding that the train operations were disrupted for some time due to the incident.
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