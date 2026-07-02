ETV Bharat / state

Two Men Dressed As Delivery Agents Loot Rs 40 Lakh From Businessman In Madhya Pradesh

Ratlam: In a recent daylight robbery, two men disguised as delivery agents robbed a businessman of Rs 40 lakh in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district, police said on Thursday.

Wearing Blinkit uniforms with their faces covered, the duo came on a bike, snatched the bag containing cash from the businessman's house and fled.

The incident occurred at around 3 pm on Monday but the complaint was filed at Station Road police station on Tuesday.

According to the police, businessman, Manish Patwa, is involved in hundi trade. The complaint filed at the police station stated that the stolen money had been collected by his friend from liquor sales and given to him for safekeeping. The Station Road police have initiated an investigation into the matter and search is on for the miscreants based on CCTV footage. Also, police are probing into the angles of hundi trade and illegal financial transactions.

Patwa said that his friend Gaurav Sharma, owner of liquor shops, had collected Rs 40 lakh from liquor sales and had given it to him to keep it at his house. "Two delivery boys, wearing Blinkit uniforms with their faces covered, arrived, snatched the bag, and fled on a scooter that was parked outside my house," Patwa said.