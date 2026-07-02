Two Men Dressed As Delivery Agents Loot Rs 40 Lakh From Businessman In Madhya Pradesh
The businessman told police his friend had collected Rs 40 lakh from liquor sales and gave it to him for safekeeping.
Published : July 2, 2026 at 5:01 PM IST
Ratlam: In a recent daylight robbery, two men disguised as delivery agents robbed a businessman of Rs 40 lakh in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district, police said on Thursday.
Wearing Blinkit uniforms with their faces covered, the duo came on a bike, snatched the bag containing cash from the businessman's house and fled.
The incident occurred at around 3 pm on Monday but the complaint was filed at Station Road police station on Tuesday.
According to the police, businessman, Manish Patwa, is involved in hundi trade. The complaint filed at the police station stated that the stolen money had been collected by his friend from liquor sales and given to him for safekeeping. The Station Road police have initiated an investigation into the matter and search is on for the miscreants based on CCTV footage. Also, police are probing into the angles of hundi trade and illegal financial transactions.
Patwa said that his friend Gaurav Sharma, owner of liquor shops, had collected Rs 40 lakh from liquor sales and had given it to him to keep it at his house. "Two delivery boys, wearing Blinkit uniforms with their faces covered, arrived, snatched the bag, and fled on a scooter that was parked outside my house," Patwa said.
The businessman said he could not lodge a complaint immediately as his friend was in Ujjain. The police complaint was lodged after Sharma returned on Tuesday, he said.
In-charge of Station Road police station, Jitendra Jadoun, said, "We received information about a Rs 40 lakh robbery from a businessman's house and have initiated an investigation. The police are probing the matter based on CCTV footage and the complainant's statement."
Police said that the case has become complicated due to the delay in filing the complaint and revelation of the businessman's involvement in hundi trade. The police are examining the case from all angles.
CCTV footage related to the incident has also surfaced, showing two youths in Blinkit uniforms entering the house and leaving on a scooter, police said.
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