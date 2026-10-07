Two Men Arrested With Four Hand Grenades In Punjab’s Border Area
Police have registered a case against the two under Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act and launched an investigation.
Published : October 7, 2026 at 10:29 PM IST
Khalra: Police in Khalra claim to have arrested two young men during a nighttime patrol and recovered four hand grenades from their possession. According to police, the suspects told investigators during preliminary questioning that the explosives had come from Pakistan.
Police have registered a case against the two under Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act and launched an investigation.
According to the FIR, a police team led by ASI Harjinder Singh was patrolling the border area, including Madi Megha and Khalra, in a government vehicle at night while searching for suspicious individuals.
When the team turned toward the Drano-Drain Khalra side after crossing the bridge over the drain at Madi Megha, officers spotted a motorcycle approaching from the opposite direction. Police signalled the riders to stop using a flashlight.
The passenger allegedly threw a heavy plastic bag he was carrying onto the dirt shoulder of the road. The motorcycle riders then reportedly tried to turn around, but the motorcycle skidded and fell by the roadside. Police later detained both men.
The suspects were identified as Krishan Singh, son of Labh Singh, and Princepal Singh, son of Kanwaljit Singh, both residents of Dhunn village under Khalra police station.
Police searched the bag allegedly thrown by the passenger and recovered four hand grenades from inside.
Investigators are now trying to determine where the grenades came from and where they were allegedly intended to be used. Police are also examining the suspects’ claim that the explosives were brought from Pakistan.
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