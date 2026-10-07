ETV Bharat / state

Two Men Arrested With Four Hand Grenades In Punjab’s Border Area

Representational image ( ETV Bharat )

Khalra: Police in Khalra claim to have arrested two young men during a nighttime patrol and recovered four hand grenades from their possession. According to police, the suspects told investigators during preliminary questioning that the explosives had come from Pakistan.

Police have registered a case against the two under Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act and launched an investigation.

According to the FIR, a police team led by ASI Harjinder Singh was patrolling the border area, including Madi Megha and Khalra, in a government vehicle at night while searching for suspicious individuals. When the team turned toward the Drano-Drain Khalra side after crossing the bridge over the drain at Madi Megha, officers spotted a motorcycle approaching from the opposite direction. Police signalled the riders to stop using a flashlight.