Two Men Accused Of Theft Beaten, Paraded With Shoe Garlands In Chhattisgarh
Chhattisgarh Police launched an investigation after a viral video showed a vigilante mob parading and assaulting two suspected water pump thieves wearing garlands of shoes.
Published : October 16, 2026 at 8:59 PM IST
Surajpur: Chhattisgarh Police have launched a probe after a viral video emerged showing a mob publicly humiliating and assaulting two men accused of stealing an agricultural water pump in Surajpur district.
Officials said the incident took place in Amgaon village under the jurisdiction of the Ramanujnagar police station. “Residents had apprehended two young men from the neighbouring Kot village on suspicion of stealing a water pump from a farmer’s field and selling it for Rs 1,000,” they said.
Police said instead of alerting authorities, the villagers took the law into their own hands. “People forced the two suspects to wear garlands of shoes and paraded them through the streets before a large crowd,” they said.
Footage circulating widely on social media platforms shows the men being pushed, shoved, and physically assaulted during the ordeal.
Surajpur Additional Superintendent of Police Yogesh Dewangan said the police department became aware of the vigilante action through the social media video.
“Despite the severity of the public beating, no formal written complaints had been submitted to the police station by any party involved,” he said. “Once a complaint is filed, the entire matter will be thoroughly investigated, and appropriate legal action will be taken against those involved,” he added.
Meanwhile, using the viral footage as evidence, the Surajpur police registered a case and initiated an inquiry into the assault and public shaming. Officials expect more details to emerge as the investigation progresses.
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