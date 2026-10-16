ETV Bharat / state

Two Men Accused Of Theft Beaten, Paraded With Shoe Garlands In Chhattisgarh

Surajpur Police Station in Chhattisgarh ( ETV Bharat )

Surajpur: Chhattisgarh Police have launched a probe after a viral video emerged showing a mob publicly humiliating and assaulting two men accused of stealing an agricultural water pump in Surajpur district.

Officials said the incident took place in Amgaon village under the jurisdiction of the Ramanujnagar police station. “Residents had apprehended two young men from the neighbouring Kot village on suspicion of stealing a water pump from a farmer’s field and selling it for Rs 1,000,” they said.

Police said instead of alerting authorities, the villagers took the law into their own hands. “People forced the two suspects to wear garlands of shoes and paraded them through the streets before a large crowd,” they said. Footage circulating widely on social media platforms shows the men being pushed, shoved, and physically assaulted during the ordeal.