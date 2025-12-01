Two MBBS Students Killed In Hit-And-Run On Agra-Mathura Highway; Police Verifying CCTV Footage
Two third-year MBBS students from SN Medical College were killed in an accident on the Agra-Mathura Highway on Sunday evening.
Agra: Two MBBS students of SN Medical College here in Uttar Pradesh lost their lives in a horrific "hit-and-run" case on Agra-Mathura Highway on Sunday evening, leaving their families shattered.
The deceased have been identified as Siddha Garg (22) of Vimal Vatika in Kamala Nagar in Agra, and Tanishq Gupta (22) from Awas Vikas Colony in Hardoi, both third-year students at SN Medical College.
The accident took place at around 6 PM near Agra-Mathura Highway junction close to the ISBT bridge, police said.
Hariparvat Police Station IIC Neeraj Sharma said that a vehicle hit the bike the two students were riding, following which the latter lost balance and crashed into the divider. "Both the students suffered critical head injuries and were bleeding profusely from their heads and mouths. The impact was so severe that their helmets tore off as their heads hit the divider," he said.
Both the victims were rushed to a private hospital, from where they were referred to SN Medical College after their condition deteriorated. However, both of them died before reaching the medical college, Sharma said.
As soon as the news spread, hundreds of medical students and doctors gathered outside the emergency and post-mortem ward late last night.
Meanwhile, investigation has been intensified to trace the unknown vehicle involved in the 'hit-and-run'. IIC Sharma said, "We are examining CCTV footage to identify the vehicle that fled after hitting the students. The bike is only 20-25 percent damaged. It is likely that the accident was caused by collision with a small vehicle. We have launched a search based on the CCTV footage."
Deceased Siddha's father, Rajesh Agarwal, runs a generator spare parts business and has been associated with Giriraj Seva Mandal for the past ten years. The family is well-known locally as "Gendalal Dal Walon" for their social service work.
Tanishq, on the other hand, was the youngest of four siblings. His father Arvind Gupta, a brick kiln businessman from Hardoi, rushed to Agra along with his family as soon as he received the tragic news.
The autopsy was conducted late Sunday night. For now, Police are continuing search for the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.
