ETV Bharat / state

Two MBBS Students Killed In Hit-And-Run On Agra-Mathura Highway; Police Verifying CCTV Footage

Agra: Two MBBS students of SN Medical College here in Uttar Pradesh lost their lives in a horrific "hit-and-run" case on Agra-Mathura Highway on Sunday evening, leaving their families shattered.

The deceased have been identified as Siddha Garg (22) of Vimal Vatika in Kamala Nagar in Agra, and Tanishq Gupta (22) from Awas Vikas Colony in Hardoi, both third-year students at SN Medical College.

The accident took place at around 6 PM near Agra-Mathura Highway junction close to the ISBT bridge, police said.

Hariparvat Police Station IIC Neeraj Sharma said that a vehicle hit the bike the two students were riding, following which the latter lost balance and crashed into the divider. "Both the students suffered critical head injuries and were bleeding profusely from their heads and mouths. The impact was so severe that their helmets tore off as their heads hit the divider," he said.

Both the victims were rushed to a private hospital, from where they were referred to SN Medical College after their condition deteriorated. However, both of them died before reaching the medical college, Sharma said.