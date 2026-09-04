ETV Bharat / state

Two Masked Men Entered College In Sangareddy, Assaulted Female Colleague

Sangareddy: A female student was attacked by two masked youths at Sangareddy Government College on Thursday. Town Circle Inspector (CI) Ramunaidu said the 19-year-old victim came from a village in Pulkal Mandal. She is a second-year student at the Government Degree College in Sangareddy.

She had come to her college on Thursday, when around 3:00 PM, two masked youths entered the college premises. They attacked the girl student. The girl was on the second floor when the duo came there.

Fearing for her life, she tried to escape by running up to the third floor. She even attempted to call her father for help, but they intercepted her and grabbed her phone. They then tied her hands with her dupatta, stuffed a handkerchief into her mouth to gag her voice and sexually attacked her. They recorded videos and took photographs of the incident and sent them to her father from her phone, after which they fled from the scene.

The survivor's father immediately contacted the police and forwarded the videos and photographs to them. The college authorities, police and her father realised that the student was still on the third floor and made a rush to her side. The girl was found unconscious and was subsequently shifted to the government hospital nearby. The CI stated, "She is currently safe."

A planned attack