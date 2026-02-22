Two Maoists Killed in Encounter With Security Forces In Odisha's Kandhamal
The deceased were identified as Jagesh, an area committee member and Rashmi, a party member of CPI (Maoist).
Published : February 22, 2026 at 10:04 PM IST
Berhampur: As many as two Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in a forest along Ganjam-Kandhamal border in Odisha on Sunday.
The encounter took place in Karada forest area within the jurisdiction of Raikia police station in Kandhamal district, SP Harisha BC said. The deceased have been identified as Jagesh, an area committee member, and Rashmi, a party member of the CPI (Maoist). Both carried a combined bounty of Rs 27.50 lakh on their heads.
Belonging to the Kalahandi Kandhamal Boudh Nayagarh (KKBN) division of the CPI (Maoists), the deceased were active in the district and allegedly involved in several violent incidents, police added. Several weapons and items were seized by the security personnel from the spot.
The encounter broke out when security forces intensified combing operations in the area as part of a statewide drive to root out Maoist presence by March 31.
Sources said Maoists had been hiding in parts of Kandhamal district, prompting police to strengthen search operations. Last week, Raikia police clashed with Maoists in Indragarh panchayat, leading to heavy firing and forcing the extremists to retreat.
Security forces have now expanded search operations across the district, focusing on forested areas where Maoists are suspected to be regrouping. Authorities emphasised that the ongoing crackdown aims to dismantle Maoist networks and restore peace in the region.
