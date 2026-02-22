ETV Bharat / state

Two Maoists Killed in Encounter With Security Forces In Odisha's Kandhamal

Berhampur: As many as two Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in a forest along Ganjam-Kandhamal border in Odisha on Sunday.

The encounter took place in Karada forest area within the jurisdiction of Raikia police station in Kandhamal district, SP Harisha BC said. The deceased have been identified as Jagesh, an area committee member, and Rashmi, a party member of the CPI (Maoist). Both carried a combined bounty of Rs 27.50 lakh on their heads.

Belonging to the Kalahandi Kandhamal Boudh Nayagarh (KKBN) division of the CPI (Maoists), the deceased were active in the district and allegedly involved in several violent incidents, police added. Several weapons and items were seized by the security personnel from the spot.