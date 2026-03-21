ETV Bharat / state

Two Maoists Arrested With 40kg Of Explosives, Tactical Bulletproof Gear, And Weapons In Bihar

Patna: The Bihar Police arrested two alleged Maoists belonging to the People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) from Nawada district on Saturday and recovered over 40kg of explosives and other weapons from them. They were also carrying tactical gear, including a bulletproof plate and a bulletproof headgear.

The arrested persons have been identified as Dayanand Rajvanshi alias Gurjar alias Pappu, and Mithilesh Rajvanshi. Both are natives of Hardia village under the Rajauli police station area in the district.

Apart from the explosives and bulletproof gear, the police also recovered two .315 bore rifles, 20 bullets, nine detonators and around 100 metres of cordtex wire, which is a type of detonating cord or fuse wire normally used in mining operations.