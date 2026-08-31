ETV Bharat / state

Two Malayali Women Killed in California; Friend Taken Into Custody

Thrissur: Two Malayali women were killed in what authorities are investigating as a double homicide in California, the United States America, with their friend, also a hailing from of Keralam, taken into custody in connection with the case.

Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Tourism Suresh Gopi, who also represents Thrissur constituency in the Lok Sabha, confirmed that the deaths were being treated as murders. The victims have been identified as Anjana Hari, 35, who hails Mannuthy in Thrissur, and Ann Mary Mathew, 40, from Kesavadasapuram in Thiruvananthapuram.

Their friend, Anila, 32, a hailing from Kottayam, is currently in the custody of American police in connection with the incident, according to preliminary information.

Double Murder In Milpitas Apartment Complex

All three women were living with their families in an apartment complex in Milpitas, California. The incident reportedly occurred on Friday afternoon (US time).

According to preliminary reports, Ann Mary was found stabbed to death inside a room in the apartment. Anjana was allegedly called downstairs and was subsequently struck by a sports utility vehicle (SUV), resulting in her death.

Police have reportedly recovered the blue SUV allegedly involved in the incident. Anjana died at the scene, while Ann Mary's body, bearing stab injuries, was subsequently discovered inside the apartment.

The precise sequence of events and the motive behind the killings remain under investigation.

6-Year-Old Daughter Was Inside The Flat

At the time of the incident, Anjana's husband, Vijeesh, and Ann Mary's husband, Jacob, were reportedly at work.

Anjana's six-year-old daughter, Vamika, was present in the apartment when the incident occurred.

The two victims were close friends and had recently attended Onam celebrations together. The circumstances that led to the alleged killings are yet to be established.

Minister Gopi said he had spoken to the Consul General of India in San Francisco regarding arrangements for bringing the mortal remains of the two women back to Kerala.

According to the minister, he was initially informed about the tragedy by a relative, Vinod, from Thrissur.

Gopi said necessary instructions had been given to complete the documentation required for the repatriation of the bodies.

However, the mortal remains have not yet been released because the case is under investigation as a homicide.