Two Malayali Women Killed in California; Friend Taken Into Custody
All three women were living with their families in an apartment complex in Milpitas, California for years and the incident reportedly occurred on Friday afternoon.
Published : August 31, 2026 at 2:51 PM IST
Thrissur: Two Malayali women were killed in what authorities are investigating as a double homicide in California, the United States America, with their friend, also a hailing from of Keralam, taken into custody in connection with the case.
Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Tourism Suresh Gopi, who also represents Thrissur constituency in the Lok Sabha, confirmed that the deaths were being treated as murders. The victims have been identified as Anjana Hari, 35, who hails Mannuthy in Thrissur, and Ann Mary Mathew, 40, from Kesavadasapuram in Thiruvananthapuram.
Their friend, Anila, 32, a hailing from Kottayam, is currently in the custody of American police in connection with the incident, according to preliminary information.
Double Murder In Milpitas Apartment Complex
All three women were living with their families in an apartment complex in Milpitas, California. The incident reportedly occurred on Friday afternoon (US time).
According to preliminary reports, Ann Mary was found stabbed to death inside a room in the apartment. Anjana was allegedly called downstairs and was subsequently struck by a sports utility vehicle (SUV), resulting in her death.
Police have reportedly recovered the blue SUV allegedly involved in the incident. Anjana died at the scene, while Ann Mary's body, bearing stab injuries, was subsequently discovered inside the apartment.
The precise sequence of events and the motive behind the killings remain under investigation.
6-Year-Old Daughter Was Inside The Flat
At the time of the incident, Anjana's husband, Vijeesh, and Ann Mary's husband, Jacob, were reportedly at work.
Anjana's six-year-old daughter, Vamika, was present in the apartment when the incident occurred.
The two victims were close friends and had recently attended Onam celebrations together. The circumstances that led to the alleged killings are yet to be established.
Minister Gopi said he had spoken to the Consul General of India in San Francisco regarding arrangements for bringing the mortal remains of the two women back to Kerala.
According to the minister, he was initially informed about the tragedy by a relative, Vinod, from Thrissur.
Gopi said necessary instructions had been given to complete the documentation required for the repatriation of the bodies.
However, the mortal remains have not yet been released because the case is under investigation as a homicide.
“The post-mortem examinations have been completed, but the police have not yet released the bodies as the investigation is continuing,” the minister said.
Release Of Bodies Depends On Investigation
According to information received by the minister, investigating officers were expected to decide on the next legal procedures by Monday afternoon, US time.
If investigators require further examination or evidence, the release of the bodies could be delayed by several days.
Gopi said a clear timeline for bringing the mortal remains back to India could be established only after the investigating authorities formally cleared their release.
Once official confirmation is received, NORKA, the government nodal agency for all matters concerning the grievances of non-resident Keralites, the ministry of External Affarais and union Ministry of Home ministry will be informed for further procedures, he added.
The Union Minister also appealed against the spread of unverified information and rumours regarding the incident, stressing the need to rely on official confirmation from American authorities.
Victims Identified
Anjana Hari was the daughter of Haridas and Sushama, residents of the Thekkoottu house at Mudikkode in Mannuthy, Thrissur and had moved to the United States in 2021.
Ann Mary Mathew was originally from Kesavadasapuram in Thiruvananthapuram and was married to Jacob of Chingavanam in Kottayam.
Police in the United States have launched a detailed investigation into the deaths.
While Anjana's husband Vijeesh remains in California, the family in Kerala is awaiting further information from the investigating authorities.
The motive behind the alleged double murder and the exact circumstances surrounding the deaths are yet to be officially established.
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