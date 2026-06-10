Two Major Fires In NCR: Warehouse In Greater Noida, Furniture Factory In Ghaziabad Gutted
Suspected short circuits triggered major fires at a warehouse and furniture factory across NCR, prompting large-scale firefighting operations.
Published : June 10, 2026 at 3:22 PM IST|
Updated : June 10, 2026 at 3:30 PM IST
New Delhi: Two major fire incidents in the National Capital Region (NCR) triggered panic within hours of each other, with blazes reported at a warehouse in Greater Noida and a furniture manufacturing unit in Ghaziabad.
While no casualties were reported in either incident, property worth lakhs of rupees was destroyed, prompting fire officials to investigate the exact cause of the fires. Preliminary findings in both cases point towards a possible short circuit.
Massive Blaze Engulfs Greater Noida Warehouse
The first incident was reported from Dhoom Manikpur in Greater Noida's Badalpur area, where a massive fire broke out at a warehouse operated by a furniture and appliance rental company during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.
The blaze spread rapidly, fuelled by strong winds, and engulfed refrigerators, coolers, furniture and other stored inventory. Thick plumes of black smoke rose from the site as the fire intensified.
According to preliminary information, a bulb installed inside the warehouse reportedly broke during a storm accompanied by strong winds, triggering a short circuit. The fire quickly spread through the warehouse before anyone could react.
Local residents alerted the fire department after noticing the flames. Two fire tenders were initially dispatched, but as the fire intensified, additional units were called from nearby fire stations and districts.
A total of 16 fire tenders were eventually deployed. Firefighters battled the blaze for nearly five hours before bringing it under control.
Eyewitness Jitendra Baba said it was fortunate that no one was present inside the warehouse when the fire broke out. "The warehouse was empty at the time. Thankfully, nobody was trapped inside," he said.
'No Loss Of Life,' Says CFO
Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Pradeep Kumar Chaubey said extensive efforts were made to contain the fire. He said, "The warehouse is a tin-sheet structure and no one was trapped inside. All aspects of the incident are being investigated."
Chaubey added that assistance from neighbouring districts was sought after officials assessed the scale of the fire. "With the support of 16 fire tenders, fire personnel successfully extinguished the fire. There has been no loss of life," he added.
Furniture Factory Fire Sparks Panic In Ghaziabad
In a separate incident, a major fire broke out at a furniture factory in Ghaziabad's Sahibabad Industrial Area during the early hours of Wednesday, creating panic among nearby residents. The fire erupted at a furniture company in Site-4 of the industrial area. The factory manufactured sofas and stored large quantities of wood, foam and other highly combustible materials, allowing the flames to spread rapidly through the premises.
Upon receiving the information, the fire department rushed two fire tenders from the Sahibabad Fire Station to the spot. However, seeing the intensity of the blaze, officials called in two additional water bowsers from Vaishali.
With residential colonies located close to the factory, officials feared the fire could spread to nearby buildings if not contained quickly. Firefighters managed to stop the flames from reaching neighbouring residential areas, preventing what could have become a much larger disaster.
The intensity of the blaze caused the factory's tin shed roof to collapse, making firefighting operations more difficult. A JCB machine was brought in to remove the fallen metal sheets and debris. Once access was cleared, firefighters intensified operations and eventually brought the situation under control.
The fire destroyed a four-wheeler, a motorcycle, a diesel generator, finished furniture and large quantities of raw material stored inside the factory.
Investigation Underway
Chief Fire Officer Rahul Pal said the blaze had been completely extinguished after a prolonged operation. "The fire has been brought under control after sustained efforts by the fire department. Goods stored inside the factory were destroyed in the blaze," he said.
"No casualties have been reported. Preliminary investigation suggests a short circuit may have caused the fire. Further investigation is underway," Pal added.
Officials are now assessing the extent of losses in both incidents and examining whether electrical faults triggered the fires.
Also Read: