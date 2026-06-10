ETV Bharat / state

Two Major Fires In NCR: Warehouse In Greater Noida, Furniture Factory In Ghaziabad Gutted

Thick smoke rises from a warehouse in Greater Noida as fire personnel work to bring the blaze under control. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Two major fire incidents in the National Capital Region (NCR) triggered panic within hours of each other, with blazes reported at a warehouse in Greater Noida and a furniture manufacturing unit in Ghaziabad.

While no casualties were reported in either incident, property worth lakhs of rupees was destroyed, prompting fire officials to investigate the exact cause of the fires. Preliminary findings in both cases point towards a possible short circuit.

Massive Blaze Engulfs Greater Noida Warehouse

The first incident was reported from Dhoom Manikpur in Greater Noida's Badalpur area, where a massive fire broke out at a warehouse operated by a furniture and appliance rental company during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Massive fire broke out at a warehouse in Greater Noida. (ETV Bharat)

The blaze spread rapidly, fuelled by strong winds, and engulfed refrigerators, coolers, furniture and other stored inventory. Thick plumes of black smoke rose from the site as the fire intensified.

According to preliminary information, a bulb installed inside the warehouse reportedly broke during a storm accompanied by strong winds, triggering a short circuit. The fire quickly spread through the warehouse before anyone could react.

Local residents alerted the fire department after noticing the flames. Two fire tenders were initially dispatched, but as the fire intensified, additional units were called from nearby fire stations and districts.

A total of 16 fire tenders were eventually deployed. Firefighters battled the blaze for nearly five hours before bringing it under control.

Eyewitness Jitendra Baba said it was fortunate that no one was present inside the warehouse when the fire broke out. "The warehouse was empty at the time. Thankfully, nobody was trapped inside," he said.