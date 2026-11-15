ETV Bharat / state

Sri Ganganagar Track Blast Case: Woman Among 2 Arrested In Punjab

Sri Ganganagar: Rajasthan Police have arrested the two accused, including a woman, in Punjab in connection with a blast on the Anupgarh-Suratgarh railway line near 50 GB village in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district, officials said on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Davinder Singh (22) and Mahakdeep Kaur (21), both residents of the Gurdaspur district in Punjab. Police have also detained other individuals suspected of being involved in the incident or assisting in the execution of the suspected blast.

Police said that an intensive interrogation of the arrested suspects is currently underway and significant revelations are expected to emerge from the questioning.

On the night of November 3, at approximately 9:45 PM, a powerful explosion occurred on the Anupgarh-Suratgarh railway line near 50 GB village, damaging two cement and steel sleepers beneath the railway track, creating a crater about two and a half feet deep between the rails.

Villagers living in nearby settlements heard the loud sound of the explosion and subsequently alerted the police and railway authorities.

Following the incident, railway authorities suspended train movement on the section as a precautionary measure, leading to the cancellation of several trains.