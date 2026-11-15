Sri Ganganagar Track Blast Case: Woman Among 2 Arrested In Punjab
Two suspects, Davinder Singh (22) and Mahakdeep Kaur (21), were arrested by Rajasthan Police in Gurdaspur.
Published : November 15, 2026 at 1:15 PM IST
Sri Ganganagar: Rajasthan Police have arrested the two accused, including a woman, in Punjab in connection with a blast on the Anupgarh-Suratgarh railway line near 50 GB village in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district, officials said on Sunday.
The accused have been identified as Davinder Singh (22) and Mahakdeep Kaur (21), both residents of the Gurdaspur district in Punjab. Police have also detained other individuals suspected of being involved in the incident or assisting in the execution of the suspected blast.
Police said that an intensive interrogation of the arrested suspects is currently underway and significant revelations are expected to emerge from the questioning.
On the night of November 3, at approximately 9:45 PM, a powerful explosion occurred on the Anupgarh-Suratgarh railway line near 50 GB village, damaging two cement and steel sleepers beneath the railway track, creating a crater about two and a half feet deep between the rails.
Villagers living in nearby settlements heard the loud sound of the explosion and subsequently alerted the police and railway authorities.
Following the incident, railway authorities suspended train movement on the section as a precautionary measure, leading to the cancellation of several trains.
Train services were resumed on November 5 after the completion of repair work and the necessary safety inspections, North Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Amit Sudarshan confirmed.
Subsequently, the Railways lodged a complaint against unidentified persons at the Ramsinghpur police station. Police registered a case and initiated an investigation.
Bikaner Range Inspector General of Police (IG) Om Prakash Meghwal said that the police initiated a technical investigation by gathering records of mobile numbers active in the vicinity of the blast site. An analysis was conducted on the mobile numbers active in the area at the time of the explosion, along with their associated activities.
Furthermore, footage from CCTV cameras installed in the town of Ramsinghpur and surrounding villages was thoroughly examined. Investigative teams also paid close attention to the movements of suspicious individuals and vehicles entering or leaving the area before and after the incident. Based on technical evidence and other significant inputs, the police investigation led them to Punjab.
Following this, a team from the Rajasthan Police, with the assistance of the Punjab Police, conducted a raid in Gurdaspur and arrested the two main accused.
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