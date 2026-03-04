Two Leopard Cats, As Many Black Bears Transported From Jammu Zoo To Chennai Via Train
According to Northern Railway officials, the zoo animals were transported in the VPU coach of train number 16032.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : March 4, 2026 at 2:47 PM IST
Jammu: Four animals including two leopard cats and two black bears were transported from the Jambu zoo here to the Tamil Nadu capital Chennai.
According to officials from the Jammu Division of the Northern Railway, the animals were transported in the VPU coach of train number 16032. The animals are scheduled to reach MGR Chennai from Jammu in 54 hours, a shorter time as compared to routine road transport.
This journey is not only one of the longest wildlife journeys from north to south, but also sets a new standard in safe transportation.
The Jammu Division public relation inspector said that a special team of veterinarians and wildlife experts will accompany the animals throughout the journey to monitor the health and safety of the animals.
“Strict Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) were followed for the animals' welfare during the journey, including food and water arrangements," he said.
Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu, Uchit Singhal, said that previously, 23 exotic bulls were transported from Bengaluru to Kashmir by rail.
“The zoo animals are being transported by MGR Chennai Rail Transport. Rail transport is safer than road transport, and it ensures a stress-free journey for the animals even in adverse weather. We deployed a team of experienced veterinarians and keepers to monitor the animals' health throughout the journey," he said.
Such organized transportation demonstrates the new capabilities of the railways, he added.
