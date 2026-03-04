ETV Bharat / state

Two Leopard Cats, As Many Black Bears Transported From Jammu Zoo To Chennai Via Train

Jammu: Four animals including two leopard cats and two black bears were transported from the Jambu zoo here to the Tamil Nadu capital Chennai.

According to officials from the Jammu Division of the Northern Railway, the animals were transported in the VPU coach of train number 16032. The animals are scheduled to reach MGR Chennai from Jammu in 54 hours, a shorter time as compared to routine road transport.

This journey is not only one of the longest wildlife journeys from north to south, but also sets a new standard in safe transportation.

The Jammu Division public relation inspector said that a special team of veterinarians and wildlife experts will accompany the animals throughout the journey to monitor the health and safety of the animals.