ETV Bharat / state

Two Labourers Killed In Elephant Attack Near Tiger Reserve In Chhattisgarh

Residents have been advised to avoid forest areas after reports of a lone elephant moving through the region. ( ETV Bharat )

Koriya/MCB: An elephant attack late on Sunday night in the Guru Ghasidas-Tamor Pingla Tiger Reserve area in Chhattisgarh left two road construction workers dead. The incident took place in the Devsil village area of the Sonhat forest range.

Following the attack, fear has spread among local residents, while the Forest Department has issued an advisory, amid reports of a lone elephant moving through the Janakpur range.

The incident occurred around 11.30 pm on Sunday. After a day's work on an ongoing road construction project, the labourers had finished dinner and were resting for the night. They had lit a fire near their camp as a precaution against wild animals. According to officials, an elephant suddenly entered the area and attacked the sleeping workers.

Gaurav (22) died at the scene of the attack, while Amar Singh (35) suffered serious injuries and was being taken to Sonhat Hospital for treatment, when he succumbed to his injuries before reaching the hospital.

Families Left Devastated