Two Labourers Killed In Elephant Attack Near Tiger Reserve In Chhattisgarh
Two road construction workers were killed in an elephant attack near Guru Ghasidas Tiger Reserve, prompting fresh safety advisories.
Published : June 8, 2026 at 2:01 PM IST
Koriya/MCB: An elephant attack late on Sunday night in the Guru Ghasidas-Tamor Pingla Tiger Reserve area in Chhattisgarh left two road construction workers dead. The incident took place in the Devsil village area of the Sonhat forest range.
Following the attack, fear has spread among local residents, while the Forest Department has issued an advisory, amid reports of a lone elephant moving through the Janakpur range.
The incident occurred around 11.30 pm on Sunday. After a day's work on an ongoing road construction project, the labourers had finished dinner and were resting for the night. They had lit a fire near their camp as a precaution against wild animals. According to officials, an elephant suddenly entered the area and attacked the sleeping workers.
Gaurav (22) died at the scene of the attack, while Amar Singh (35) suffered serious injuries and was being taken to Sonhat Hospital for treatment, when he succumbed to his injuries before reaching the hospital.
Families Left Devastated
The deaths have plunged both families into mourning. Villagers said elephant movement in the region has increased in recent months, creating fear among residents. Local workers and villagers have urged the Forest Department to strengthen safety measures in the area to prevent similar incidents.
As soon as information about the attack was received, officials and staff of the Guru Ghasidas-Tamor Pingla Tiger Reserve reached the site. The Forest Department has initiated legal formalities, including the preparation of the panchnama. Officials said the process of providing compensation and assistance to the affected families has also been started by the government.
Meanwhile, Janakpur Forest Ranger Rajaram said there is a possibility of a lone elephant moving through the Janakpur forest range on June 8. In view of the situation, residents have been advised to remain alert and avoid unnecessary movement near forested areas.
Forest Department Advisory
The Forest Department has issued the following safety guidelines:
- Do not travel through forest areas on foot or by motorcycle after sunset or before sunrise.
- Do not attempt to approach an elephant if one is sighted.
- Avoid going near elephants to take photographs or videos.
- Do not provoke, chase or try to drive away an elephant under any circumstances.
- Immediately inform the Forest Department about the presence of an elephant or any suspicious wildlife activity.
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