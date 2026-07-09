Two Labourers From Bihar Killed In Mudslide At Arunachal's Lohit
District officials said that one of the six trapped labourers managed to escape, while the remaining five were pulled out during a coordinated rescue operation.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 12:47 PM IST
Tezpur: Two construction labourers from Bihar were killed in a mudslide at Lohitpur in Tezu under Arunachal Pradesh's Lohit district on Thursday. A joint rescue operation by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Police, Army and other emergency agencies successfully rescued the trapped workers under challenging conditions.
District officials said one of the six labourers managed to escape on his own soon after the mudslide, while the remaining five were pulled out during the coordinated rescue operation, supervised by the district disaster management officer (DDMO) along with the superintendent of police (SP), deputy superintendent of police (DSP), circle officer (CO), SDRF personnel and other officials.
Among the five rescued workers, two succumbed to their injuries despite being rushed to Tezu Zonal General Hospital in an Army ambulance for emergency treatment. The deceased have been identified as Rahul Kumar (26), son of Damodar Mehta, a resident of Sihkund in Bihar's Bhagalpur district, and Bipin Kumar (33), son of Yadunandan Singh, a resident of Navgachia under Pratap Nagar of the same district.
Police said both had been working as construction labourers at Lohitpur. The bodies have been kept at the mortuary of Tezu Zonal General Hospital for autopsy. Police have registered two cases of unnatural death and initiated further legal formalities.
"The rescue operation was completed successfully through the coordinated efforts of the SDRF, Army, Police and other responding agencies despite difficult conditions," Jonomo Rondo, district research officer of Lohit, said.
[With input from Pranab Kumar Das]
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