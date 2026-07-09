ETV Bharat / state

Two Labourers From Bihar Killed In Mudslide At Arunachal's Lohit

Tezpur: Two construction labourers from Bihar were killed in a mudslide at Lohitpur in Tezu under Arunachal Pradesh's Lohit district on Thursday. A joint rescue operation by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Police, Army and other emergency agencies successfully rescued the trapped workers under challenging conditions.

District officials said one of the six labourers managed to escape on his own soon after the mudslide, while the remaining five were pulled out during the coordinated rescue operation, supervised by the district disaster management officer (DDMO) along with the superintendent of police (SP), deputy superintendent of police (DSP), circle officer (CO), SDRF personnel and other officials.

Among the five rescued workers, two succumbed to their injuries despite being rushed to Tezu Zonal General Hospital in an Army ambulance for emergency treatment. The deceased have been identified as Rahul Kumar (26), son of Damodar Mehta, a resident of Sihkund in Bihar's Bhagalpur district, and Bipin Kumar (33), son of Yadunandan Singh, a resident of Navgachia under Pratap Nagar of the same district.