ETV Bharat / state

Two Labourers Found Dead In Burnt Passenger Vehicle In Gujarat’s Amreli

Amreli: Two persons were allegedly burnt alive after unidentified assailants set a passenger vehicle on fire on the outskirts of Gundaran village in Lilia taluka of Gujarat’s Amreli district. Their bodies were found inside the completely gutted vehicle, following which police launched an investigation into the suspected double murder.

According to the preliminary information, the two men were sleeping inside the vehicle when unidentified people allegedly set it on fire outside. The deceased have been identified as Nitin Ramsingh Pachaya (21) and a 16-year-old boy. Both were natives of Madhya Pradesh and were working as labourers in the area.

Sources said the fire was so intense that the two men did not get an opportunity to escape. The vehicle, a ‘Toofan’ passenger vehicle, was completely gutted in the incident. Police suspect a financial dispute may have led to the killings. However, the exact motive behind the crime is yet to be established. Officials are examining all possible angles and trying to identify those involved in setting the vehicle on fire.

Soon after receiving information about the incident, teams from Lilia police station and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) reached the spot. They examined the circumstances surrounding the fire, collected evidence, and carried out a technical investigation. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

The investigation is being conducted under the direct supervision of Amreli Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Vismay Manseta. He said preliminary information suggested the two men were sleeping inside the vehicle when unidentified people allegedly set it on fire outside. Initial inquiries have also indicated a possible financial dispute, but a detailed investigation is underway.