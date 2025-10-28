ETV Bharat / state

Two Labourers Charred To Death, A Dozen Injured As Bus Hits High-Tension Electricity Line In Jaipur

According to eyewitnesses, several passengers sustained serious burn injuries before they could be pulled out. Villagers claimed they had appealed to the local administration to either shift or raise the height of these high-tension lines, but no action had been taken.

Officials said the labourers were being ferried to a brick kiln in Todi village when the accident took place. The bus brushed against an overhead high-tension line, causing current to surge through the vehicle, triggering a fire. Locals rushed to the spot to rescue the trapped passengers from the burning bus.

Jaipur: Two labourers were charred to death and a dozen others sustained burn injuries after a bus carrying labourers accidentally came in contact with a high-tension electricity supply line on Tuesday in the Manoharpur area, about 50 kilometres off Rajasthan's Jaipur.

Jaipur collector Jitendra Soni, accompanied by senior police officials, rushed to the spot, where a special district police and civil defence team have been deployed to assist in rescue operations. The injured were primarily taken to the Shahpura sub-district hospital, where two workers were declared dead on arrival. Five critically injured workers were later referred to Sawai Mansingh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur for advanced treatment, where an emergency team was alerted to attend to these patients.

Per preliminary investigations, the bus exceeded the safe height limit and came in contact with the live wire. A case has been registered for negligence against the bus driver, and further inquiries are being conducted. The identities of the deceased are yet to be established.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed grief over the incident. Taking to X, he wrote, "The news of loss of lives in the bus accident that occurred in Manoharpur, Jaipur, is extremely heartbreaking. The concerned authorities have been directed to ensure proper treatment for the injured. I pray to the Lord that the departed souls be granted a place at His holy feet and that the injured be bestowed with swift recovery of health."

Former chief minister and veteran Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said, "The tragic incident in Manoharpur, Jaipur, where a bus carrying workers caught fire after coming into contact with a high-tension line, resulted in two deaths and several injuries, is deeply saddening. The increasing number of such accidents in Rajasthan is a matter of serious concern. My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved families, and I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured."

Recently, 27 people lost their lives and several others sustained injuries in a bus fire tragedy in Jaisalmer. A similar incident claimed the lives of 20 people in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool.