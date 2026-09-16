ETV Bharat / state

Two Kuki Women Killed In Suspected Naga Militant Attack In Manipur

Representational image. ( IANS )

Imphal: In fresh violence in Manipur, two women belonging to the Kuki community were gunned down allegedly by cadres of a Naga armed group at Leisangphai in Jiribam district on Tuesday, officials said. According to the police, the women were targeted while they were gathering firewood on their farm. The victims were identified as Chonga Sitlhou, 60, and Ng. Kimneo Singson, 28. Singson had recently completed her nursing course and returned home to assist her parents with farming, according to local sources. Kuki community organisations blamed the NSCN-IM and ZUF-K for the incident, saying it came amid a series of attacks and killings involving Kuki civilians in Jiribam, Tamenglong and Noney districts. The Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), an apex body of the community, in view of what it described as continuing and unabated violence against Kuki-Zo civilians allegedly perpetrated by Naga armed groups operating in Manipur, issued a notification to all civil society organisations (CSOs) across community-inhabited districts directing that no Kuki-Zo person killed by Naga armed groups in Manipur shall be buried until further notice. "The mortal remains of every such victim shall instead be preserved in the nearest available cold-storage facility until further directions are issued by the Kuki-Zo Council," it said.