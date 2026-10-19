Two Killed, Two Injured After Car Overturns On Agra-Lucknow Expressway In Kanpur
Preliminary investigation revealed that the driver dozed off, leading to the car losing control and hitting the divider. The injured have been shifted to Lucknow.
Published : October 19, 2026 at 3:53 PM IST
Kanpur: Two people were killed, and two were critically injured when a speeding car lost control, hit the divider and overturned on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in the Bilhaur police station area of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur in the early hours on Monday, police said.
On being informed, local police and the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) rescue team rushed to the spot, extracted those trapped inside the vehicle, and took them to a community health centre. However, doctors declared the car driver, Munendra from Rajasthan, and a woman, Tagori Baladas from Bihar's Katihar, dead.
Police said the family involved in the accident hails from Khanpur Salempur, under the Akbarpur police station area of Ambedkar Nagar district.
The mangled car was removed from the expressway to restore the traffic flow, and the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem.
Bilhaur station house officer (SHO) Vinay Tiwari said the primary cause of the accident appears to be the driver falling asleep at the wheel.
"Munendra suddenly dozed off, causing the vehicle to lose control and collide with the divider. The two critically injured women have been identified as Karishma and Sona. They were given initial treatment at the local community health centre before being referred to a hospital in Lucknow at the request of their family members," a police official said.
"Along with informing the family members about the incident, steps are being taken to send the bodies for post-mortem," he added.
Ankit, who survived unscathed, said he works in Rajasthan's Rewari and was returning home in a rented car with his family when the accident took place.
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