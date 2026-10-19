ETV Bharat / state

Two Killed, Two Injured After Car Overturns On Agra-Lucknow Expressway In Kanpur

Police outside the community health centre where the injured were taken. ( ETV Bharat )

Kanpur: Two people were killed, and two were critically injured when a speeding car lost control, hit the divider and overturned on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in the Bilhaur police station area of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur in the early hours on Monday, police said.

On being informed, local police and the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) rescue team rushed to the spot, extracted those trapped inside the vehicle, and took them to a community health centre. However, doctors declared the car driver, Munendra from Rajasthan, and a woman, Tagori Baladas from Bihar's Katihar, dead.

Police said the family involved in the accident hails from Khanpur Salempur, under the Akbarpur police station area of ​​Ambedkar Nagar district. The mangled car was removed from the expressway to restore the traffic flow, and the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem. Bilhaur station house officer (SHO) Vinay Tiwari said the primary cause of the accident appears to be the driver falling asleep at the wheel.