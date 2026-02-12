ETV Bharat / state

Two Killed, Three Injured As Car Collides With Truck In East Delhi

New Delhi: Two women were killed, while three others — including two children — sustained injuries when their car collided with a truck on the National Highway 9 near the MCD toll plaza under the Ghazipur police limits in east Delhi on Thursday morning, police said.

According to police, five passengers were returning to Delhi in the car when the accident took place in front of the Vinod Nagar depot. Deputy Superintendent of police (DCP) Abhishek Dhaniya said a PCR call about the mishap was received by Ghazipur police at 6.43 am.

A team immediately rushed to the spot and informed the Delhi Fire Services department. "The impact of the collision was so severe that the car was completely mangled. Two occupants, identified as Deepanjali (38) and Neelam Garg (55), were found dead. One of them was flung out of the vehicle. The bodies were sent to the mortuary of Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital for autopsy," he added.