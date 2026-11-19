ETV Bharat / state

Two Killed, Six Injured As Speeding SUV Rams Into Auto-Rickshaw In Delhi

The damaged vehicle involved in the fatal collision on Yudhishthir Setu in Delhi's Kashmere Gate area. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Two people were killed and six others injured after a speeding SUV rammed into a passenger-laden auto-rickshaw on Yudhishthir Setu in north Delhi's Kashmere Gate area during the intervening night of November 17 and 18, police said on Thursday.

The accident happened when the SUV, travelling at high speed, hit the auto-rickshaw from behind. The impact was so severe that the three-wheeler was badly damaged, leaving all eight occupants injured.

Following the collision, passersby rushed to help the victims and informed the police. According to officials, police received a call regarding the accident around 11:55 pm, following which a team rushed to the spot and found two individuals critically injured.

The damaged auto involved in the fatal collision on Yudhishthir Setu in Delhi's Kashmere Gate area. (ETV Bharat)

Police with the help of locals rescued all eight injured passengers from the damaged auto-rickshaw. They were immediately taken to a hospital, where two of them succumbed to their injuries during treatment on Wednesday. The remaining six are undergoing treatment.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Niharika Bhatt said police had registered a case under relevant sections and were examining CCTV footage from cameras installed at the accident site and nearby areas to establish the exact circumstances of the collision.