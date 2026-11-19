Two Killed, Six Injured As Speeding SUV Rams Into Auto-Rickshaw In Delhi
The injured passengers were rescued with help from locals and rushed to hospital, where two later succumbed to their injuries.
Published : November 19, 2026 at 1:12 PM IST
New Delhi: Two people were killed and six others injured after a speeding SUV rammed into a passenger-laden auto-rickshaw on Yudhishthir Setu in north Delhi's Kashmere Gate area during the intervening night of November 17 and 18, police said on Thursday.
The accident happened when the SUV, travelling at high speed, hit the auto-rickshaw from behind. The impact was so severe that the three-wheeler was badly damaged, leaving all eight occupants injured.
Following the collision, passersby rushed to help the victims and informed the police. According to officials, police received a call regarding the accident around 11:55 pm, following which a team rushed to the spot and found two individuals critically injured.
Police with the help of locals rescued all eight injured passengers from the damaged auto-rickshaw. They were immediately taken to a hospital, where two of them succumbed to their injuries during treatment on Wednesday. The remaining six are undergoing treatment.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Niharika Bhatt said police had registered a case under relevant sections and were examining CCTV footage from cameras installed at the accident site and nearby areas to establish the exact circumstances of the collision.
Police have taken the damaged vehicles into custody for examination. Police have also informed the families of the deceased and initiated further legal proceedings.
Police registered the initial FIR at Kashmere Gate police station under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 125(a) (causing hurt by endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Following the deaths of two injured passengers, Section 105 of the BNS, which deals with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, was added to the case. Police said efforts were underway to apprehend the accused.
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