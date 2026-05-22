ETV Bharat / state

Two Killed, Several Injured After Tourist Bus Overturns On Amritsar-Pathankot Highway

Gurdaspur: Two people lost their lives in a tragic road accident on the Amritsar-Pathankot National Highway near Kaler Khurd village, close to Dhariwal town in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district.

A tourist bus travelling from Amritsar to Jammu overturned after the driver allegedly lost control. The accident also led to a chain collision involving 3-4 other vehicles on the highway.

A police official at the scene said information about the accident was received around 7 am. "Five passengers sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment in the hospital. Two youths, who were students, died in the mishap," the officer said.

Students present at the spot, identified as Nitish, Harish and Vishav Arora, said they were heading to Jammu after finishing their examinations at the Global Group of Institutes in Amritsar. "We were seated at the rear end of the bus. Suddenly, the bus lost its balance and overturned. Two of our friends were trapped beneath the bus and died on the spot. Both were our classmates and residents of Jammu," the students said.

Another passenger, Vishwajeet, said he was travelling to Jammu for work when the accident occurred. "There was already an accident ahead on the road. The driver suddenly applied the brakes, but the bus went out of control and overturned. I suffered injuries on my shoulder as many passengers fell over me," he said.