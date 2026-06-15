ETV Bharat / state

Two Killed, Seven Seriously Injured In Fire At Mysuru Resto-Pub

Mysuru: Two people died, and seven others were seriously injured in a fire that broke out at a restaurant cum pub in Mysuru's RT Nagar on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred at a premium two-storey resto-pub near Netaji Circle in Dattagalli in the city, officials said, adding that a short circuit is suspected to be the cause of the fire.

The deceased have been identified as Sahil (26) and Prakash (24), who were in the kitchen of the Fox Den Liquor Garage Bar and Restaurant at the time of the incident, police added.