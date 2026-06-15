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Two Killed, Seven Seriously Injured In Fire At Mysuru Resto-Pub

More than 25 people were inside the pub when the fire broke out, and highly flammable materials led to the rapid spread of the flames.

Smoke billows out from the restaurant cum pub.
Smoke billows out from the restaurant cum pub. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 15, 2026 at 7:52 PM IST

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Updated : June 15, 2026 at 8:43 PM IST

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Mysuru: Two people died, and seven others were seriously injured in a fire that broke out at a restaurant cum pub in Mysuru's RT Nagar on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred at a premium two-storey resto-pub near Netaji Circle in Dattagalli in the city, officials said, adding that a short circuit is suspected to be the cause of the fire.

The deceased have been identified as Sahil (26) and Prakash (24), who were in the kitchen of the Fox Den Liquor Garage Bar and Restaurant at the time of the incident, police added.

A fire broke out at a resto-pub in Mysuru, killing at least two people (ETV Bharat)

Seven people were rescued by fire and emergency services personnel from Saraswathipuram and Hebbal fire stations. Some people, alarmed by thick smoke inside the building, tried to escape by jumping from the upper floor. The injured people were rescued and rushed to Suyog and Apollo hospitals for treatment, a senior fire official said.

It has been learnt that more than 25 people were inside the bar when the fire broke out. People were worried as thick smoke covered the building after the fire. The presence of highly inflammable materials in the facility set up in the rooftop terrace garden led to the rapid spread of the flames.

Police visited the spot and inspected the site to ascertain what led to the fire.

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Last Updated : June 15, 2026 at 8:43 PM IST

TAGGED:

MYSURU POLICE
FIRE SAFETY
APOLLO HOSPITALS MYSURU
SHORT CIRCUIT
FIRE AT MYSURU PUB

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