ETV Bharat / state

Two killed, One Hurt As BMW Crashes Into Road Divider, Overturns In Thane District

Thane: Two persons were killed, and another sustained serious injuries after their speeding BMW crashed into a road divider and overturned multiple times in Maharashtra's Thane district in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The accident took place around 4 am on a stretch of the Mumbai-Vadodara highway near Badlapur when the luxury car was returning from Titwala, an official said.

The deceased, Yogesh Dighe (26) and Rikeba Jacob (24), were residents of Badlapur. Another occupant, identified as Anand, suffered serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Thane, he said.

According to a preliminary probe, the car, allegedly being driven at high speed, hit the road divider, causing the driver to lose control, and overturned multiple times before coming to a halt, police said.