ETV Bharat / state

Two Killed In Wild Elephant Attacks In Chhattisgarh; Over 330 Such Deaths In Five Months

Raigarh: At least two people were killed in separate attacks by wild elephants in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district on Saturday. This brings the number of such deaths in the state this week to three, officials said.

The latest incidents took place this morning in the Chhal and Kapu forest ranges of the Dharamjaigarh division. The Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Dharamjaigarh, Jitendra Upadhyay, said a wild elephant entered Talgaon village within the Kapu forest range triggering panic among people.

“During the commotion, 37-year-old Shakuntala Bai rushed outside her home and was attacked by the elephant, resulting in her death. Her minor daughter narrowly escaped the attack,” he said.

A labourer, Bandhan Singh Agariya (50), was killed in a separate elephant attack around 5 AM in Aurnara village, Chhal forest range, after stepping outside his house to answer nature’s call.

Soon after the incidents, forest officials and police department personnel rushed to both locations and sent the bodies for post-mortem examinations.

The DFO Upadhyay said that immediate financial assistance of Rs 25,000 has been provided to the families of the deceased. “We will provide compensation of Rs 5.75 lakh per family, and it will be disbursed after the necessary formalities. The matter is under further investigation,” he said.