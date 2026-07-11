Two Killed In Wild Elephant Attacks In Chhattisgarh; Over 330 Such Deaths In Five Months
Two people died in wild elephant attacks in Raigarh district, Chhattisgarh, raising this week’s toll to three amid over 330 deaths in five months statewide.
Published : July 11, 2026 at 5:20 PM IST
Raigarh: At least two people were killed in separate attacks by wild elephants in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district on Saturday. This brings the number of such deaths in the state this week to three, officials said.
The latest incidents took place this morning in the Chhal and Kapu forest ranges of the Dharamjaigarh division. The Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Dharamjaigarh, Jitendra Upadhyay, said a wild elephant entered Talgaon village within the Kapu forest range triggering panic among people.
“During the commotion, 37-year-old Shakuntala Bai rushed outside her home and was attacked by the elephant, resulting in her death. Her minor daughter narrowly escaped the attack,” he said.
A labourer, Bandhan Singh Agariya (50), was killed in a separate elephant attack around 5 AM in Aurnara village, Chhal forest range, after stepping outside his house to answer nature’s call.
Soon after the incidents, forest officials and police department personnel rushed to both locations and sent the bodies for post-mortem examinations.
The DFO Upadhyay said that immediate financial assistance of Rs 25,000 has been provided to the families of the deceased. “We will provide compensation of Rs 5.75 lakh per family, and it will be disbursed after the necessary formalities. The matter is under further investigation,” he said.
Three deaths in a week; over 330 in five months
Three incidents of elephant attacks have been reported in Chhattisgarh this week in which people lost their lives. Earlier, on July 9, a 55-year-old man was trampled to death by an elephant while collecting wild mushrooms in a forest in the Korba district.
Last month, a 40-year-old herder and a 70-year-old woman were also killed in similar attacks in the same district.
Human-elephant conflict has been a major cause for concern in northern Chhattisgarh for over a decade. In recent years, it has also spread to parts of the central region. The Dharamjaigarh area of Korba and Raigarh is among the most severely affected.
Additionally, elephants frequently venture into villages and fields in the Surguja, Surajpur, Jashpur, and Balrampur districts, resulting in human fatalities and crop damage. According to Forest Department officials, more than 330 people have lost their lives in elephant attacks across Chhattisgarh over the past five years.
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