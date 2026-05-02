Two Killed In Punjab Group Clash, Police Dismiss Allegations Of Drug Connection
Ludhiana group clash kills two over old dispute; family demands justice, police deny drug link and confirm personal enmity.
Published : May 2, 2026 at 7:47 PM IST
Ludhiana: At least two people were killed in a group clash on Ratipur Road in Ludhiana, Punjab, stemming from an old incident involving the slapping of a youth, police said.
Gagandeep Singh Billa from Haidon village was declared dead on arrival at a hospital on Friday. His friend, Manpreet Singh Mani of Lakhowal Kalan, succumbed to his injuries at a government hospital in Chandigarh on Saturday morning.
Bill’s father, Surinder Singh, claimed his son was targeted for opposing drug sales in their village. “He stood firmly against the drug menace and would stop the sale of drugs in our village. But he was killed, and our home was destroyed. We are devastated by his loss,” he said.
Surinder also claimed that his mother passed away from shock following Billa’s death.
“She couldn’t bear the pain and died. We will not perform their last rites until all the culprits are arrested and justice is served,” he added. “His murder is not just the loss of a person but the silencing of a vision for a drug-free Punjab.”
Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Harpinder Kaur Gill stated that the clash was fuelled by personal enmity rather than any drug-related issues. “Two groups of youths clashed in an area under Machhiwara police jurisdiction on Friday evening, following a pre-arranged time and place over an old dispute,” she said.
The SP dismissed allegations of a drug connection in the incident. “There is no involvement of drugs in the clash as suggested.”
According to the police, Billa had slapped a youth named Jaila a few days prior after an argument, which escalated tensions between the two groups and led to the planned confrontation.
“In the evening, both groups assembled and attacked each other with gandasas (axes), swords, and other sharp weapons, resulting in the fatalities,” she added.
More than 20 individuals, including eleven named suspects, have been arrested in connection with the incident. Multiple teams are conducting raids to apprehend other suspects.
Also Read