ETV Bharat / state

Two Killed In Punjab Group Clash, Police Dismiss Allegations Of Drug Connection

Ludhiana: At least two people were killed in a group clash on Ratipur Road in Ludhiana, Punjab, stemming from an old incident involving the slapping of a youth, police said.

Gagandeep Singh Billa from Haidon village was declared dead on arrival at a hospital on Friday. His friend, Manpreet Singh Mani of Lakhowal Kalan, succumbed to his injuries at a government hospital in Chandigarh on Saturday morning.

Bill’s father, Surinder Singh, claimed his son was targeted for opposing drug sales in their village. “He stood firmly against the drug menace and would stop the sale of drugs in our village. But he was killed, and our home was destroyed. We are devastated by his loss,” he said.

Surinder also claimed that his mother passed away from shock following Billa’s death.

“She couldn’t bear the pain and died. We will not perform their last rites until all the culprits are arrested and justice is served,” he added. “His murder is not just the loss of a person but the silencing of a vision for a drug-free Punjab.”