ETV Bharat / state

Two Killed In Explosion At Firecracker Factory In Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi

Virudhunagar: Two people were in an explosion at a firecracker factory near Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu.

The explosion occurred at Krishna Pyrotechnics, a firecracker factory owned by Krishnamoorthy, at Namaskarithan Patti near Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district. Sources said a new machine purchased for mixing chemicals was being tested at this cracker factory. The machine is licensed by the Central Petroleum and Explosives Control Board.

An engineer named Ahmed Ibrahim (age 45) from Baroda, Gujarat, was installing and testing the machine when the explosion occurred. A worker named Balamurugan died on the spot. Ibrahim, who was admitted to the Sivakasi Government Hospital with 95 per cent burns, also succumbed.

Following the explosion, a fierce fire engulfed the factory. Fire and Rescue Service personnel rushed to the spot and doused the blaze. Rescue teams are conducting intense search operations inside the factory premises to ascertain if any other workers are trapped in the wreckage, officials said.