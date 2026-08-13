Two Killed In Explosion At Firecracker Factory In Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi
The explosion occurred when a new machine bought to mix chemicals was being tested at the firecracker factory.
Published : August 13, 2026 at 5:16 PM IST
Virudhunagar: Two people were in an explosion at a firecracker factory near Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu.
The explosion occurred at Krishna Pyrotechnics, a firecracker factory owned by Krishnamoorthy, at Namaskarithan Patti near Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district. Sources said a new machine purchased for mixing chemicals was being tested at this cracker factory. The machine is licensed by the Central Petroleum and Explosives Control Board.
An engineer named Ahmed Ibrahim (age 45) from Baroda, Gujarat, was installing and testing the machine when the explosion occurred. A worker named Balamurugan died on the spot. Ibrahim, who was admitted to the Sivakasi Government Hospital with 95 per cent burns, also succumbed.
Following the explosion, a fierce fire engulfed the factory. Fire and Rescue Service personnel rushed to the spot and doused the blaze. Rescue teams are conducting intense search operations inside the factory premises to ascertain if any other workers are trapped in the wreckage, officials said.
A case has been registered at Tiruthangal police station and investigation into the incident is on.
In July this year, five workers were killed in an explosion at an alleged illegal firecracker manufacturing unit near Sivakasi.
Four persons had died when the explosion took place in a tin-roofed structure in the Chengamalapatti area, where crackers were allegedly being manufactured illegally. Another worker died later. All the deceased were from Chengamalapatti, Meenampatti, and Naranapuram areas.
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