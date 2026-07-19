ETV Bharat / state

Two Killed In Clash Over Old Family Feud In Ujjain

Police at the spot where the clash took place. ( ETV Bharat )

Ujjain: Two people, brothers in relation, were shot dead amid a violent clash between two groups over an old family feud at a restaurant near Neelganga Square of Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, police said on Sunday. The altercation involved the use of sticks, rods, and swords, alongside multiple rounds of gunfire, they added.

The deceased have been identified as Lokesh Gorkar and his brother Jai. Two other critically injured people are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city, police added.

An eyewitness said assailants surrounded Lokesh outside a restaurant on Saturday night. An argument quickly escalated into indiscriminate firing and an attack with sticks and rods.

"Lokesh fell on the ground after being shot. His brothers Jai and Dilip, who rushed to save him, were also attacked with swords and sticks. Panic and screams filled the air as the attackers fled the scene after the crime," he added.