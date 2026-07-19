Two Killed In Clash Over Old Family Feud In Ujjain
ASP Guru Prasad Parashar said preliminary investigations reveal the dispute between the Gorkar and Pasi families originated during Holi following a quarrel over a woman.
Published : July 19, 2026 at 3:43 PM IST
Ujjain: Two people, brothers in relation, were shot dead amid a violent clash between two groups over an old family feud at a restaurant near Neelganga Square of Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, police said on Sunday. The altercation involved the use of sticks, rods, and swords, alongside multiple rounds of gunfire, they added.
The deceased have been identified as Lokesh Gorkar and his brother Jai. Two other critically injured people are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city, police added.
An eyewitness said assailants surrounded Lokesh outside a restaurant on Saturday night. An argument quickly escalated into indiscriminate firing and an attack with sticks and rods.
"Lokesh fell on the ground after being shot. His brothers Jai and Dilip, who rushed to save him, were also attacked with swords and sticks. Panic and screams filled the air as the attackers fled the scene after the crime," he added.
Confirming the incident, ASP Guru Prasad Parashar said preliminary investigations reveal that the dispute between the Gorkar and Pasi families originated during Holi following a quarrel over a woman.
"The enmity between the two families prolonged, erupting into a gory clash on Saturday night. Lokesh died on the spot, and his grievously injured brother, Jai, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Two others were critically injured. Suspects have been detained, and strict action will be taken against them following the formal arrest. The investigation is based on CCTV footage from the spot and other evidence," he added.
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, while the injured were immediately rushed to the hospital. A forensic team reached the spot to collect evidence.
The police conducted raids on the night of the incident to locate the accused. Additional forces have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.
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