ETV Bharat / state

Two Killed In Blast After Fire Breaks Out At Firecracker Warehouse In Rajasthan's Nagaur

Fire and smoke engulf the firecracker warehouse in Nagaur's Badli area after a massive explosion on Thursday. ( ETV Bharat )

Nagaur: Two people were killed after a fire broke out at a firecracker warehouse in the Badli area of Nagaur city in Rajasthan on Thursday, triggering a massive explosion that shook the surrounding locality.

The fire spread rapidly through the warehouse before a powerful blast followed. The explosion was so powerful that its sound was reportedly heard as far as two kilometres away. The incident triggered panic in the neighbourhood, with people rushing out of nearby areas.