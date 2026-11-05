Two Killed In Blast After Fire Breaks Out At Firecracker Warehouse In Rajasthan's Nagaur
The explosion sparked panic among residents, with eyewitnesses saying the sound travelled nearly two kilometres.
Published : November 5, 2026 at 11:43 AM IST
Nagaur: Two people were killed after a fire broke out at a firecracker warehouse in the Badli area of Nagaur city in Rajasthan on Thursday, triggering a massive explosion that shook the surrounding locality.
The fire spread rapidly through the warehouse before a powerful blast followed. The explosion was so powerful that its sound was reportedly heard as far as two kilometres away. The incident triggered panic in the neighbourhood, with people rushing out of nearby areas.
Nagaur IPS officer Jatin Jain confirmed that two people had died in the incident. He said an SSL team had also been called to the spot.
According to residents, a loud explosion occurred after the fire engulfed the firecrackers, with the sound travelling nearly two kilometres. Soon after receiving information about the incident, fire brigade teams and Kotwali police personnel reached the spot and launched efforts to bring the blaze under control.
Police also took charge and began relief and rescue operations. The circumstances leading to the explosion and the cause of the fire are yet to be established.
Police and administrative officials are investigating the incident.
Further details are awaited.
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