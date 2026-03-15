ETV Bharat / state

Two Killed, Five Injured, Over 200 Houses Damaged As Nor'wester Hits Odisha's Mayurbhanj

Baripada: Two persons were killed, five others seriously injured, and more than 200 houses damaged after a nor'wester struck Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Sunday, officials said.

More than 200 houses in 12 villages were damaged in the nor'wester. Due to the strong winds, several trees and electricity poles were also uprooted, they said. Two persons, identified as P Naik (54) and Malati Mahanta (45) died as a tornado-like system hit them along National Highway (NH)-220 around 4 pm, while five seriously injured people were shifted to the Keonjhar medical college, they said.

Apart from the above, about 40 other people also sustained minor injuries in the natural disaster. Kia and Kankada villages were the worst affected by the nor'wester.

The speed of the wind was so strong that an autorickshaw and a scooter flew in the air and fell into a water body in Kankada village under Karanjia block, said Dhruba Biswal, a villager. Villages including Dumuria, Pichuki, Badagaon, Batapalasa, Salarapada, Kunjia, Purunapani and Mendhasinga were also affected by the storm.