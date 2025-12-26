ETV Bharat / state

Two Killed, Five Injured In Nitrogen Gas Explosion Near Mysore Palace

Mysore: Two people died in a nitrogen gas explosion near the world-famous Mysore Palace here on Thursday. Five others were also seriously injured in the incident.

The incident took place near the Jayamartanda gate of the world-famous Mysore Palace. The hydrogen gas used for balloons exploded, killing two people, while the five injured were immediately admitted to the KR Hospital, sources said.