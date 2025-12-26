Two Killed, Five Injured In Nitrogen Gas Explosion Near Mysore Palace
The blast occurred when the balloons were being filled with nitrogen gas, locals said.
Published : December 26, 2025 at 12:24 AM IST
Mysore: Two people died in a nitrogen gas explosion near the world-famous Mysore Palace here on Thursday. Five others were also seriously injured in the incident.
The incident took place near the Jayamartanda gate of the world-famous Mysore Palace. The hydrogen gas used for balloons exploded, killing two people, while the five injured were immediately admitted to the KR Hospital, sources said.
The accident occurred when the balloons were being filled with nitrogen gas. Senior police officers rushed to the scene and inspected the scene. According to sources, the condition of two of the five injured people is critical.
The cultural city of Mysore, which was immersed in Christmas celebrations, was shaken by the incident.
(More information is awaited.)