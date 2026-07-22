ETV Bharat / state

Two Killed as Tourist Bus Hits Two-Wheelers, Pedestrians In Punjab's Pathankot

The mishap occurred when the bus, enroute to Pathankot hit a motorcycle, a three pedestrians.

Two persons were killed after a bus hit a motorcycle, a scooter and pedestrians near Kontarpur village on Jalandhar-Pathankot National Highway on Wednesday. Four others were critically injured in the mishap.
The bus set on fire by locals after the mishap (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 22, 2026 at 4:04 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Pathankot: Two persons were killed after a bus hit a motorcycle, a scooter and pedestrians near Kontarpur village on Jalandhar-Pathankot National Highway on Wednesday. Four others were critically injured in the mishap.

According to police, the Lakshmi Travels (Laxmi Holiday) bus lost control near Kontarpur Chowk. The vehicle first hit a parked motorcycle and a scooter before crashing into people standing nearby. All of them were rushed to a hospital where two were declared brought dead by doctors.

The deceased were identified as Ranjit Singh, son of Darshan Singh, and Arun Kumar, son of Vijay Kumar, both residents of Kontarpur. Ranjit is survived by his two sons, aged three and six, and assisted his father in farming. Arun worked at a local tent house in the village.

Eyewitnesses said the bus was speeding when the mishap occurred and its driver fled the spot. Irked over the mishap, locals set the bus on fire and blocked the road. As the road blockade led to a huge traffic jam, police rushed to the spot and assured the locals that the guilty will be punished.

"The driver of the bus was driving fast and hit six persons. He fled after the mishap," said a local. He said the police assured the locals that the driver will be nabbed soon and action taken against him. Pathankot SP Guriqbal Singh said an FIR has been registered and appropriate action will be taken against the driver.

Also Read

Three Killed In Road Mishap On KMP Expressway In Haryana's Jhajjar

TAGGED:

PATHANKOT
TWO KILLED IN ROAD MISHAP
BUS HITS TWO WHEELERS
PUNJAB

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.