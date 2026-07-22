ETV Bharat / state

Two Killed as Tourist Bus Hits Two-Wheelers, Pedestrians In Punjab's Pathankot

Pathankot: Two persons were killed after a bus hit a motorcycle, a scooter and pedestrians near Kontarpur village on Jalandhar-Pathankot National Highway on Wednesday. Four others were critically injured in the mishap.

According to police, the Lakshmi Travels (Laxmi Holiday) bus lost control near Kontarpur Chowk. The vehicle first hit a parked motorcycle and a scooter before crashing into people standing nearby. All of them were rushed to a hospital where two were declared brought dead by doctors.

The deceased were identified as Ranjit Singh, son of Darshan Singh, and Arun Kumar, son of Vijay Kumar, both residents of Kontarpur. Ranjit is survived by his two sons, aged three and six, and assisted his father in farming. Arun worked at a local tent house in the village.