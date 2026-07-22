Two Killed as Tourist Bus Hits Two-Wheelers, Pedestrians In Punjab's Pathankot
The mishap occurred when the bus, enroute to Pathankot hit a motorcycle, a three pedestrians.
Published : July 22, 2026 at 4:04 PM IST
Pathankot: Two persons were killed after a bus hit a motorcycle, a scooter and pedestrians near Kontarpur village on Jalandhar-Pathankot National Highway on Wednesday. Four others were critically injured in the mishap.
According to police, the Lakshmi Travels (Laxmi Holiday) bus lost control near Kontarpur Chowk. The vehicle first hit a parked motorcycle and a scooter before crashing into people standing nearby. All of them were rushed to a hospital where two were declared brought dead by doctors.
The deceased were identified as Ranjit Singh, son of Darshan Singh, and Arun Kumar, son of Vijay Kumar, both residents of Kontarpur. Ranjit is survived by his two sons, aged three and six, and assisted his father in farming. Arun worked at a local tent house in the village.
Eyewitnesses said the bus was speeding when the mishap occurred and its driver fled the spot. Irked over the mishap, locals set the bus on fire and blocked the road. As the road blockade led to a huge traffic jam, police rushed to the spot and assured the locals that the guilty will be punished.
"The driver of the bus was driving fast and hit six persons. He fled after the mishap," said a local. He said the police assured the locals that the driver will be nabbed soon and action taken against him. Pathankot SP Guriqbal Singh said an FIR has been registered and appropriate action will be taken against the driver.
Also Read
Three Killed In Road Mishap On KMP Expressway In Haryana's Jhajjar