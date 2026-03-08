ETV Bharat / state

Two Killed After Ship Rams Fishing Boat Off Kerala Coast; Nine Rescued

Kochi: Two crew members of a fishing boat have been killed after a ship rammed their vessel off the Kollam coast, police officials said on Sunday.

The bodies of the deceased were recovered by the coast guard and will be brought to Vizhinjam on Monday, the coastal police said. The fishing boat, St Joseph, had 11 crew members, all from other states, and was engaged in deep-sea fishing. The vessel had left Shakthikulangara harbour in Kollam on Friday.

The accident occurred on Saturday when the boat was anchored for fishing, and the ship, MT Solis, rammed into it about 120 nautical miles off the coast. The impact caused severe damage to the boat, and it sank soon, an official said.

Nine crew members of the boat were rescued immediately by the ship involved in the accident, and later they were transferred to the Indian Coast Guard Ship Anagh. Following a search operation by the coast guard and fishermen in other fishing boats, the bodies of the deceased were recovered by Sunday evening, officials said.

A government press release said that in a well-coordinated operation, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Ship Anagh evacuated the nine fishermen from MT Solis at sea, about 80 nautical miles from Vizhinjam, and brought them safely to Vizhinjam on Sunday.