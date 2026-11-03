ETV Bharat / state

Two Killed After Concrete Mixer Truck Collides With Scooter In Delhi's Khajuri Khas, Driver Absconding

New Delhi: Two men riding a scooter were killed after a collision with a speeding concrete mixer truck near the cut of the old Khajuri Khas police station in North East Delhi, late Monday night, officials said.

The deceased have been identified as Santosh, a 30-year-old resident of Pakki Khajuri, and Pawan, a 33-year-old resident of Street No. 24, Khajuri Khas area.

After the accident, the truck driver fled from the scene. However, police have seized the concrete mixer truck, and efforts are underway to find the driver.

Bodies sent for post-mortem

According to the police officials, they received information about a collision between a truck and a scooter on the night of November 2, at around 11.55 pm. The police team reached the spot and found that the two men had sustained severe injuries. One of the injured men was taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital by his family, while the second victim was shifted to the hospital by the police. However, after examination, doctors declared both dead.

The police have sent both bodies to GTB Hospital for post-mortem, and the forensic team has inspected the accident site and collected evidence to determine the cause of the accident.