ETV Bharat / state

Two Killed, 14 Injured As Tourist Vehicle Falls Into Gorge In Nainital

Screengrab of a video showing rescuers on job at the accident site ( ETV Bharat )

Nainital: At least two people were killed, and 14 others were injured after a cab carrying tourists fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand’s Nainital district on Friday, police said.

The accident took place near Luktadhar in Ramgarh after the driver lost control of the Tempo Traveller, causing it to break through a roadside parapet and plunge into a 100-foot-deep gorge. The vehicle, bearing Uttar Pradesh registration number (UP14 TQ 9690), was heading towards Mukteshwar from Bhowali.

Officials said that 22 tourists were travelling in the vehicle when the accident happened. “Six passengers were rescued safely, while two died in the accident,” they added.

The injured were taken to the Community Health Centre in Ramgarh, and those with critical injuries were referred to a higher medical centre in Haldwani.