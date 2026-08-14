Two Killed, 14 Injured As Tourist Vehicle Falls Into Gorge In Nainital
A cab packed with tourists plunged into a deep gorge in Nainital, Uttarakhand after driver lost control of the vehicle, reports Rakesh Rawat.
Published : August 14, 2026 at 8:47 PM IST
Nainital: At least two people were killed, and 14 others were injured after a cab carrying tourists fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand’s Nainital district on Friday, police said.
The accident took place near Luktadhar in Ramgarh after the driver lost control of the Tempo Traveller, causing it to break through a roadside parapet and plunge into a 100-foot-deep gorge. The vehicle, bearing Uttar Pradesh registration number (UP14 TQ 9690), was heading towards Mukteshwar from Bhowali.
Officials said that 22 tourists were travelling in the vehicle when the accident happened. “Six passengers were rescued safely, while two died in the accident,” they added.
The injured were taken to the Community Health Centre in Ramgarh, and those with critical injuries were referred to a higher medical centre in Haldwani.
A joint rescue operation was started immediately by the police and SDRF teams, who reached the spot after receiving information about the accident. “With the help of residents, rescuers descended into the gorge and brought the injured passengers to the road despite heavy rain,” officials said.
Police said one of the deceased was identified as 24-year-old Sumit Pal Singh of Faridabad, Haryana, while the identity of the second deceased was not immediately known.
The injured were identified as Manish Kumar, Nandini, Tushar Kumar, Lakshmi, Mayank, Pradeep Kumar, Ritika, Harsh Verma, Payal, Anand, Ajay, Anjali, 10-month-old Misty and driver Yash Kumar.
Six passengers, who were rescued safely, are Dharmendra, Dolly, Anjali, Dheeraj, Ankit and Sonia.
Bhowali Circle Officer Ravikant Semwal said the vehicle was carrying passengers from Haryana, Faridabad and Delhi. “The rescue efforts were carried out amid continuous rain, and the injured were taken to the Ramgarh health centre, with critically injured passengers referred to Haldwani,” he said.
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